It’s been a mixed start to the new campaign at Fratton Park, with Pompey winning three of their opening 12 matches.

After picking up wins against Oxford United, Middlesbrough and Preston North End, there have been impressive draws away from home with the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and West Brom.

This has seen John Mousinho’s men slide down the table in recent weeks and following their defeat to Stoke City on Saturday sit in 18th position.

Pompey are now four points above the bottom three, with sides including Sheffield United, Norwich City and Southampton all below them.

We’ve taken to Sky Bet to see who they have ranked as the current favourites to get relegated at the end of the campaign.

Here’s where the Blues place against their rivals.

