Martí Cifuentes believes his Leicester side will need to produce a ‘top-level’ performance if they are to overcome Pompey at the King Power Stadium tonight.

The Foxes boss believes the Blues are ‘dangerous’ opponents as both clubs return to Championship action following the latest international break.

And he’s got good reason for thinking that, with John Mousinho getting the better of the Spaniard twice last season during his time in charge at QPR.

Cifuentes on what he expects from Pompey tonight

Now, in the build-up to his latest meeting with Pompey - only this time as Leicester boss - the Spaniard is taking today’s game very serious.

The third-placed Foxes sit four points better off than the Blues (14th) with nine games of the current season completed. But Cifuentes knows all too well the dangers they pose.

He said: ‘It’s a team that I know well.

‘Last season, I think they did really well after promotion and it’s always difficult to play against them because they are a physical side who are good on set-plays.

‘The way they defend is a big part of why they are so competitive. They are good on high pressing and very aggressive. They’ve got quick transitions because they invest a lot of players in the high press and charge the box well.

‘They have got good players in one-v-one as well. It’s a dangerous team and we need to be at our top (level), especially because the way we play is a good chance for them to try to use the high press to disrupt and break our build-up.

‘I think, in the game, it will be very important for us the way that we manage this situation. The approach is always the same: to be loyal to our identity while understanding that each game demands different things.

‘It’s about huge respect to the opposition because they definitely have their strengths and then trying to focus on our strengths and how we can really punish them more than just being worried about what they are good at, but especially how we can exploit the weaknesses.’