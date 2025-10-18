Leicester City v Portsmouth LIVE: Updates, build-up and team news from King Power Stadium
The second international break of the season has finally come to a close, with supporters able to get their Championship fix once again.
Pompey make their first trip to the King Power Stadium since 2011 and face Marti Cifuentes’ Foxes, who currently sit third in the table.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to topple another of the Championship’s fast starters this afternoon after claiming a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough two weeks ago.
We’ll have build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway at the later time of 7.45pm.
LIVE: Leicester City v Pompey
- Pompey make trip to Leicester City this evening.
- Championship contest gets underway at later time of 7.45pm.
- Josh Murphy unlikely to feature as ankle issues continue.
Team news coming up any minute now. Here’s how we think Pompey could line-up this evening.
Half and half scarves on show outside the King Power Stadium. I am not a fan personally!
Former Pompey man back in the game
Former Pompey and Leicester City striker David Nugent is back in the game - four years after his retirement.
The 40-year-old, who was part of the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning side, has been tempted into lacing up his boots again by a team that operates in the eighth tier of English football.
Leicestershire side Amstey Nomads, who play in the Northern Premier League - Midlands Division, are the club who have secured the former £6m man’s signature, with the Cropston Road side appointing Nugent as a player/coach under current boss Tony Blanchard.
Nugent joined Pompey for £6m in the summer of July 2007, after he bagged 17 goals for Preston in 2006-07, and was capped by England v Andorra the same season.
However, within a month of his move to Fratton Park, boss Harry Redknapp was willing to let the then 22-year-old leave.
Nugent would go on to feature 22 times for Redknapp during his maiden season at Fratton Park and came off the bench in the FA Cup final win against Cardiff.
And while ’Arry left for Spurs in October 2008, the forward remained at Pompey until the end of his contract in 2011. Indeed, The frontman went on to make 93 appearances for the club, scoring 20 goals.
Outs and doubts
The early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this evening’s Championship contest.
What Marti Cifuentes has said about Pompey
Martí Cifuentes believes his Leicester side will need to produce a ‘top-level’ performance if they are to overcome Pompey at the King Power Stadium tonight.
The Foxes boss believes the Blues are ‘dangerous’ opponents as both clubs return to Championship action following the latest international break.
And he’s got good reason for thinking that, with John Mousinho getting the better of the Spaniard twice last season during his time in charge at QPR.
Now, in the build-up to his latest meeting with Pompey - only this time as Leicester boss - the Spaniard is taking today’s game very serious.
The third-placed Foxes sit four points better off than the Blues (14th) with nine games of the current season completed. But Cifuentes knows all too well the dangers they pose.
He said: ‘It’s a team that I know well.
‘Last season, I think they did really well after promotion and it’s always difficult to play against them because they are a physical side who are good on set-plays.
‘The way they defend is a big part of why they are so competitive. They are good on high pressing and very aggressive. They’ve got quick transitions because they invest a lot of players in the high press and charge the box well.
‘They have got good players in one-v-one as well. It’s a dangerous team and we need to be at our top (level), especially because the way we play is a good chance for them to try to use the high press to disrupt and break our build-up.
‘I think, in the game, it will be very important for us the way that we manage this situation. The approach is always the same: to be loyal to our identity while understanding that each game demands different things.
‘It’s about huge respect to the opposition because they definitely have their strengths and then trying to focus on our strengths and how we can really punish them more than just being worried about what they are good at, but especially how we can exploit the weaknesses.’
Why is Leicester v Pompey at 7.45pm?
This evening’s game is at the later time of 7.45pm, we’ve got all the details as to why.
Good afternoon!
Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog as Pompey take on Leicester City.
The second international break of the season has finally come to a close, with supporters able to get their Championship fix once again.
The Blues make their first trip to the King Power Stadium since 2011 and face Marti Cifuentes' Foxes, who currently sit third in the table.
John Mousinho's men will be looking to topple another of the Championship's fast starters this afternoon after claiming a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough two weeks ago.
We'll have build-up and team news before live updates when the action gets underway at the later time of 7.45pm.