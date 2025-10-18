The ratings are in from the King Power Stadium.placeholder image
'Joy to watch, Incredibly sloppy, Commanding performance': Portsmouth player ratings from 1-1 draw against Leicester City

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Oct 2025, 21:48 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 22:02 BST

Pompey picked up a point on the road against Leicester City and the ratings are in.

Pompey fell behind in controversial circumstances as Aaron Ramsey, who looked to foul Marlon Pack in the build up, bundled the ball into the goal past Josef Bursik.

The Blues responded after the break, with John Swift calmly finishing in the box to net his first goal for the club.

Check out our player ratings as John Mousinho’s men earn a hard-fought point against promotion favourites Leicester.

A commanding performance between the sticks from the deadline-day signing. The keeper came to the rescue on a number of occasions during the first half to deny Jordan James, Jacob Ramsey and Abdul Fatawu. Could do very little for the Foxes’ opener.

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 81 minutes) Had a lot to deal with on the right up against Jeremy Mongo but coped well. Tried to use his pace to cause the Leicester defence issues going forward, but his crosses did let him down and could’ve done more to challenge Jakub Stolarczyk.

Caught out of positions a number of times when trying to advance forward. Gave possession away when looking to play out of the back. Was very strong aerially when the Foxes put the ball into the box.

The powerful defender put in a host of last-ditch blocks to deny Leicester’s efforts from range. Covered Knight whenever he stepped out of the backline.

