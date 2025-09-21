Makenzie Kirk was one of four signings made by Pompey on a hectic deadline day.

Makenzie Kirk has made it clear John Mousinho was the key reason why he opted to make Fratton Park as new home.

And the striker has opened up on life on the south coast after completing his switch from Scottish Championship side St Johnstone at the start of the month.

The Blues completed the striker’s capture on deadline day and was one of four new faces through the doors at PO4 on a hectic climax to the window.

Mousinho’s men weren’t the only side looking to secure Kirk during the window, with Peterborough United another club who were keen.

In fact, his move to Fratton Park was criticised by Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony, who took aim at the 21-year-old for choosing the south coast after the League One outfit had a £500,000 bid rejected.

But the Hearts youth product has lifted the lid over what went on behind the scenes during the switch and why he only had eyes on Pompey.

Why striker chose Pompey over Peterborough United

He said: ‘It was one that came about quite early on in the transfer window and it was something that I was really keen on making happen.

‘It just kept prolonging and prolonging but it was one of those I was buzzing to get over the line. It’s one of the ones you need yo be patient and keep doing the right things as a player to make sure you come in the right state of mid when it does happen.

‘There were a couple of other teams interested but for me the Pompey one was the one that I wanted to happen and I’m glad that it did.

‘It was a pleasure for me. I did really well last year individually and I’m happy something like this came up because for me in my career it’s the right step.

‘He (John Mousinho) was brilliant. He showed me a short presentation about what the club is all about and the history. It was something when I came off the call I was sold instantly so he was really good on that.

‘Speaking to the manager and obviously Toby Steward, who is on loan at St Johnstone, he was there at the tail end before I left and they all had the right things to say and that sold me over what I wanted for the next step of my career. It’s the right thing for me.’

How deadline-day signing has settled into Pompey

Makenzie Kirk.

And the deadline-day arrival has opened up about how he's settled into life on the south coast after making the transition from Scotland.

‘I’m delighted to make my debut. It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for the last couple of weeks and I’m happy to have made my first appearance for the club. In terms of the result it’s not the performance or result the boys wanted.

‘I’ve settled in really well. It’s a really good group that the gaffer’s got together this year and it’s something which has been really easy for me to settle in with the boys.’

