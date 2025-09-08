Portsmouth boss John Mousinho's surprise absence from top managerial list that includes Sunderland and Middlesbrough men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey have had an incredible rise under John Mousinho following his appointment in 2023.

What John Mousinho has done during his time at Fratton Park has been nothing short of incredible.

After guiding the Blues to the League One title in his first full season in management, the head coach followed it up with Championship survival last term.

Now, just four games into the new campaign, Pompey sit eighth in the second tier and go into Sunday’s south-coast derby above Southampton.

That’s an impressive turnaround, with the Blues sat 15th in League One before his appointment in January 2023.

However, Mousinho has been overlooked in one managerial ranking list.

Although the Pompey boss has been given a 7.6 rating out of 100 in OLBG’s ‘Championship managers sack race’ analysis which makes his role at Fratton Park one of the safest in English football, the head coach has been surprisingly left out of their top 20 managers ‘under the least amount of pressure’ inventory.

So here’s the managers who OLBG incredibly believe are doing a better job than Mousinho - including Preston North End’s Paul Heckingbottom, who Mous got the better off in the Blues’ last game before the international break.

The 20 managers who are the least likely to get sacked in English football.

1. English football's managerial rankings

The 20 managers who are the least likely to get sacked in English football. | National World

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.4.

2. Johnnie Jackson - AFC Wimbledon

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.4. | Getty Images

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.3.

3. Grant McCann - Doncaster Rovers

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.3. | Getty Images

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.2.

4. Alan Sheehan - Swansea City

Sack Pressure Meter rating: 5.2. | Getty Images

