Andre Dozzell’s first-half goal was the difference as Pompey beat Preston North End 1-0 at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s impressive start to the Championship campaign continued as they saw off Preston North End at Fratton Park.

Andre Dozzell’s first-half strike was the difference at PO4, with John Mousinho’s men holding on late pressure to secure their second victory of the season.

The triumph means the Blues head into the international break on a winning note, and go into the south coast derby ahead of Southampton in the standings.

It was a fairly quiet start to the proceedings as the rain thrashed down soon after kick off, but it didn’t take long before the first controversy of the afternoon.

Mousinho’s men felt they should’ve been awarded a penalty after 12 minutes, with Bishop appearing to be hauled down by Andrew Hughes in the box. Referee Tony Harrington waved those claims away, though.

The Blues could’ve taken the lead three-minutes later, when Josh Swift caught everyone at Fratton off guard when he hit a sweet free-kick from 25-yards out, which went just over the bar.

Although it was a fairly-even contest, it took the visitors to the half-hour mark before they troubled Nicolas Schmid. Thierry Small skipped past a challenge in the Pompey box and worked the ball onto his right foot but his effort curled just wide of the post.

But the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time. After Bishop had a great chance saved by Iversen, the resulting corner was taken short by Murphy.

The ball was laid off by Florian Bianchini on the edge of the box for Dozzell, whose powerful effort from 25-yards took a slight deflection before finding the net.

But it was Preston who started the second half strongest, holding possession - although were unable to trouble Schmid.

With the Lilywhites working to change the play, Dozzell won the ball on the halfway line and drove forward into the visitors half. But his pass to Murphy was just short but still managed to work space for a shot, which ended up in the Fratton End.

It should’ve been two for Pompey 20 minutes into the second period, when the Blues caught Heckingbottom’s side sleeping from a throw in. The ball found Murphy in the box but he put his effort wide, much to the shock of everyone inside Fratton Park.

After coming under significant pressure from the visitors, Mousinho’s men were outstanding defensively.

It also saw the introduction of Josh Knight, who slotted in at centre-back in the remaining minutes to hold on to the three points.

While chances were few and far between in the second half, Preston could’ve snatched a late equaliser. Substitute Lewis Dobbin fired over from close range with just minutes to go.

The Blues could’ve sealed it when Terry Devlin broke free late in stoppage time, the defender put Murphy through but the 30-year-old put his effort over the bar.

Pompey were able to hold on to the victory and head into the south coast derby in eighth and above Southampton in the standings.