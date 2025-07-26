Callum Lang on the scoresheet. | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages

Pompey continued their preparations for the upcoming Championship campaign with a dominant victory against Reading.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a first run-out of the summer for Callum Lang, who has been the subject of online speculation over a potential Fratton Park departure this week, but was back to full fitness following his recent hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Ibane Bowat was given a valuable first Blues outing, having been sidelined since September with a knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s men put on a dominant first-half display, with Jordan Williams, Lang and Colby Bishop all on the scoresheet before the break.

Despite wholesale changes in the second period, Pompey didn’t let up and ran out 4-0 winners at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

There was no place in the squad, however, for new signings Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux, who sealed their moves to Fratton Park on Friday afternoon.

The visitors raced out of the blocks in Berkshire, with Marlon Pack spotting Williams advancing from right-back. The defender received the ball on the edge of the box before a calm finish past Joel Pereira after just four minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey were a force to be reckoned with in the early stages, with the attack causing Reading a number of problems. That was made evident after 23 minutes, when Josh Murphy skipped past Ben Elliot before putting in a wonderful ball for Lang, whose sliding effort at the back post doubled the advantage.

While Reading couldn’t create anything going forward in the first period, a defensive miss-hap at the back before the break allowed Bishop to tap home from three-yards out.

Finely Burns was unable to divert Lang’s cross and the Magic Man was able to capitalise from close range.

After the break, Murphy and Bishop linked up, with the 30-year-old whipping in a delightful ball, which saw the striker finish in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was one concern for Mousinho’s men, however, with Conor Shaughnessy going down injured on the hour mark.

There were wholesale changes in the second half, with valuable run-outs for the likes of Jacob Farrell, John Swift, Paddy Lane and Bowat, who registered his first Blues outing following his injury woes last term.

Pompey could’ve and should’ve had a fifth in the dying minutes, with Thomas Waddingham denied by Pereira before the Reading keeper was called into action once again to deny Swift on the follow up.

The Blues, who were backed by 1,280 travelling supporters, were able to cruise to victory as their preparations for the Championship campaign ramp up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s troops have two more friendlies against the Hawks and PEC Zwolle before their curtain raiser against Oxford United in two weeks’ time.

Starting XI: Schmid; Williams, Shaughnessy, Poole, Ogilvie; Pack, Dozzell; Segecic, Lang, Murphy; Bishop.

Subs: Killip, Bowat, Matthews, Trialist, Farrell, Swanson, Devlin, Swift, Lane, Clout, Waddingham.