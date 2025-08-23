West Brom 1-1 Portsmouth: Colby Bishop earns Blues hard-fought point against Baggies

Pompey secured a 1-1 draw against early high-flyers West Brom.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colby Bishop came to the rescue to secure a 1-1 draw against early high-flyers West Brom.

The Baggies went into the contest as one of three sides to have won their opening two Championship games of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ryan Mason’s men started strong, taking the lead in the first period through Mikey Johnston’s spectacular 20-yard strike.

But the Magic Man opened his goal-scoring account for the new season midway through the second half with a powerful header.

Tensions were high at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies ending the contest with Mason in the stands having been sent off with 20 minutes to play.

It was a cagey start from both sides, who struggled when in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Blues who had the first effort of the game, when Colby Bishop and Regan Poole combined well to lay off Adrian Segecic. Despite working space, the Aussie talent’s shot was dragged wide of the mark.

It didn’t take Mousinho’s men long to come up with another great chance, with Florian Bianchini put through. However, the winger was denied from close range by former Pompey loanee Josh Griffiths.

Despite the Blues’ chances, it was the hosts who took the lead on 26 minutes with Johnston firing an effort from 20-yards. Nicolas Schmid was helpless in goal, with plenty of questions raised over the Blues’ defending.

The Austrian stopper was called into action on the stroke of half-time when John Swift was dispossessed in midfield. Alex Mowatt was put through but fired his effort straight at the keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason’s side should’ve doubled their lead eight minutes into the second period, with Mowatt working plenty of space before curling a shot. His effort came off the post and the Blues were able to clear.

Just 11 minutes after the break, Mousinho’s men were level out of nowhere.

Murphy delivered an outstanding cross into the area, with Bishop there to meet his ball in. The Magic man’s powerful header flew past Griffiths to net Pompey’s equaliser.

The Blues were called into defensive action soon after when Aune Heggebo was released in the box. Connor Ogilvie was there to put in a fantastic last-ditch challenge to keep the scorers level - although the Baggies were protesting for a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tensions were raised just a minute later when Poole challenged Heggebo, who was one-on-one with Schmid. The Welsh defender committed no foul but left Mason furious, who was insistent the Pompey man should’ve been sent off. The West Brom boss was instead given his marching orders by referee Elliot Bell for his protests.

The Blues did have a chance of their own to win it, with Bishop heading Segecic’s cross just wide.

It was a feisty end to proceedings, with Pompey digging deep to secure a point at the Hawthorns - leaving them in 11th on four points.