Pompey director Andy Redman has stepped down from his role at Fratton Park

Andy Redman has stepped down from his position as a director of Pompey’s men’s and women’s clubs.

His resignation follows the American’s appointment as chief executive officer of MARV, who have recently invested in Premier League side Brentford.

Redman had served as a Blues director since August 2017, when Michael Eisner’s Tornante completed their purchase of the Fratton Park club.

In that time, Pompey lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley, thanks to a penalty shoot-out win against Sunderland, and secured the League One title to signal a return to Championship football for the first time in 12 years.

He has played a hugely influential role at the Blues, shaping the strategic direction of the club – both on and off the pitch – as well as significantly contributing to the stadium improvements at PO4.

Redman’s boardroom role also saw him directly supporting the club’s executive team in their day-to-day operational activities, where his advice, guidance and mentorship has been much valued by all the senior leadership team.

Redman: One of the great privileges of my professional life

‘Serving on the board of Portsmouth FC has been one of the great privileges of my professional life,’ said Redman.

‘I’m profoundly grateful to Michael Eisner, the entire Eisner family and the club’s exceptional management team for their trust, partnership and passion over these past eight years.

‘I’m incredibly proud to have played a small part in such a successful chapter for the club. Pompey have given me memories I’ll always cherish, and I will remain a devoted supporter from afar.’

Michael Eisner: Andy Redman has been key partner

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner | National World

Pompey chairman Eisner said: ‘Andy has been with Tornante from the formation of the company, being my key partner in the acquisition of Topps, partner in organising our television operation and key partner in all our investments.

‘And, of course, he was my key partner in the acquisition of Portsmouth Football Club, where he has led our ownership team from the beginning.

‘From our closing the deal for Pompey when the club went from League Two to League One, to finishing League One at the top of the table and being promoted to the Championship, to staying in the Championship last season, Andy had been with me each and every day.

‘We wish him well after 20 great years with Tornante. I know he will succeed big time.’

