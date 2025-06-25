Latest on legendary Portsmouth owner’s ‘rescue’ bid to buy Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday
Former Pompey owner Milan Mandaric has ditched his efforts to save crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.
The legendary former Blues chairman has pulled out of a bid to put together a ‘rescue package’ to aid the Owls, who find themselves under a registration embargo and various restrictions over unpaid wages.
Milan Mandaric Sheffield Wednesday bid takes twist today
Mandaric had flown into England with the stated intention of meeting Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri, but was unable to facilitate an audience with the controversial Thai businessman.
The man who spent seven years as Blues owner after his arrival in 1999 has now indicated he doesn’t intend to progress his efforts to aid the club, with American billionaire John Textor said to be interested in buying after selling his stake in Crystal Palace.
In a statement issued to BBC Radio Sheffield, Mandaric said: ‘Further to my radio interview last week I have now had the opportunity to speak with both my advisors and close family in respect of how I might be able to assist Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time.
‘I had hoped to meet Mr Chansiri in London during my short trip, however unfortunately after contacting him he confirmed he would not be in the UK at the time of my visit.
‘Whilst like all Sheffield Wednesday supporters I am of course very concerned about the current situation the club finds itself in. However, on reflection I feel it would not be in the best interest of finding the long-term solution we all want for me to explore further my heartfelt desire to assist at this crucial time for the club.
‘I have several projects I am currently working on outside the UK and I do not believe I could devote the time it would take to return the club to the healthy condition I left it in a decade ago when Mr Chansiri took over ownership from me.’
A Sheffield Wednesday return would’ve seen Mandaric back at the club he sold to Chansiri for £37.5m in 2015, after taking over the Owls in 2010. That came after selling Leicester the same year, three years on from buying the club in 2007.
The Serb millionaire has always been open about his affinity with Pompey, however, and his close collection with the Fratton faithful, after overseeing their rise to the Premier League in 2003 and establishing the Blues at the highest level.
Mandaric love for Pompey still strong
Mandaric told The News in 2022: ‘Pompey was the best era of my life, the club and its supporters are unbelievable.
‘Wherever I go, people ask me “What’s your favourite club?”. I say “No doubt, easy, it’s Pompey”.
‘I enjoyed it there because people appreciated what was happening, they truly love their club. I told them this is your club, let’s work together and get to the Premier League. One day I will leave and you will stay here, you are the owner of the club, not me.
‘I wish I had stayed, to be honest with you, I regret selling Pompey. If I look back in football, I wish I stayed there. I should have stayed longer.
‘I went to Leicester and did a good job, it’s a good club and I had a good relationship with Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, I had a good time.
‘But it wasn’t Pompey. I missed the supporters, the feelings, the city, walking along the street and speaking to the fans.
'I will never forget my third match at Pompey (in 1999). The Lord Mayor, a nice guy, put his arm on my shoulder and said “Mr Chairman, when we win a Saturday game, for the next week everyone on the street will be happy and smiling”.
‘After a few games I knew he was right. You’d go outside and everyone would be “Hey chairman, how are you today? Good win, good job”.
‘I will never forget my days at Pompey, such a special time.’
