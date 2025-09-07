Ten years ago, the Blues looked very different from today, with Paul Cook at the helm in League Two.

Since then, there have been four different managers, two league titles and an EFL Trophy success in the resulting 10 seasons.

Pompey have now established themselves back in the Championship and have had an impressive start to the new campaign.

The Blues have picked up 711 points in 429 league matches during the past decade, which has seen them rise through the EFL.

But how does that compare to rivals?

Footballrates have worked out the most successful sides from English football’s top four divisions in the last 10 years based on most points achieved.

We’ve listed the top 25 teams to see where Pompey rank.

Your next Pompey read: Huge former Portsmouth favourite makes intriguing south-coast derby prediction against Southampton

1 . The English teams with the most league points in the last decade The English teams with the most league points in the last decade. | Getty Images Photo Sales