The stats underline his importance to Championship survival - now former Arsenal, Norwich and QPR man has World Cup and international success with Reggae Boyz on his radar this summer.

He played an influential role in Pompey completing their Championship survival mission.

Now Isaac Hayden is using his stay at Fratton Park as a springboard for a summer silverware tilt, after leaving Fratton Park.

World Cup, Concacaf Gold Cup & Jamaica

That arrives with the World Cup a step closer for the Newcastle United man, in what is proving to be a busy summer of football for the midfielder.

Hayden has gone into that period off the back of a successful loan stay at Fratton Park, following his arrival from St James’ Park in January.

The 30-year-old was always clear his time at Fratton Park was, in part, about going into a swathe of international action with Jamaica at full throttle, after placing his allegiances with the Reggae Boyz at the end of last year.

Hayden has featured in three matches to date helping Steve McLaren’s men to a Unity Cup win over Trinidad & Tobago, before a penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria in the final where the former Norwich City man was successful from 12 yards.

Then came following a big 3-0 World Cup qualifying success over Guatemala in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as Jamaica advanced to the third round of qualifying as Concacaf Group E leaders.

They now need to top one of three tables to be certain of a place at next year’s finals in North America. The action doesn’t stop there for Hayden, however, with the Gold Cup up next and the action getting underway in the USA and Canada on Saturday.

Jamaica’s participation begins as they again face Guatemala, with their group also containing Guadeloupe and Panama.

Hayden could be involved in up to six matches in total if his team go all the way to the competition’s final on July 6.

Newcastle man’s Pompey survival influence underlined

His £50,000-a-week wages with the Magpies meant a permanent Pompey deal was never in the offing, but how his influence grew at PO4 was clear to see in his appearance record.

Of his 12 starts, Pompey picked up seven wins, two draws and three defeats and a period where he was sub for five games on the spin coincided with four defeats for John Mousinho’s side.

When speaking to The News last month, Hayden spoke honestly about the circumstances of his Fratton stay and touched on its importance for his international aspirations.

He said: ‘When I came to the club initially it was a “you help me and I’ll help you situation”. I don’t think there’s anything more than that.

‘I think financially it’s a little bit of a difficult conversation and also when I spoke to people at the end of January when I signed, the situation was the club want to go in a younger direction. I don’t think they want to go with players who are my age and above.

‘So it’s one of those where they gave me the games and the platform to play, I’ve played, done well and we’ve stayed up - everyone’s a winner.

‘I knew already for a while it was going to be a situation like that, and they were the circumstances I was coming here under.

‘I’m now go into a situation off the back of some games, some good games, and I can now go into the summer and international football in a good space.’