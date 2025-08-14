The Fratton faithful have had their say over the Pompey’s new-look third kit designed by Nike.

Pompey have unveiled their third and final kit for the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Following the release of the home and away fits for the new season, there was plenty of anticipation over the Blues’ third design.

The similar design can be seen on the shorts and socks, which will give John Mousinho’s men a striking look on their travels this term.

However, it has been met with a mixed reaction on social media, with the Fratton faithful torn over its appearance.

While some supporters are welcoming the new-look threads, the kit doesn’t appeal to other fans who have taken to X to voice their opinions.

Pompey verdict over striking Nike third kit

Pompey's new-look Nike third kit | Portsmouth FC

@c_d_b1: I like this, it’s a little out there which I think we all wanted. Only thing I would have done is flip the colours so it was a black top.

@debojono: Nowhere near as bad as people are saying, but i’d be lying if i said i wasn’t bored of Nike by now.

@rebzeleanor: Hideous colour and a template design that a Sunday league team will be wearing along with the rest of our kits. It’s such a shame because retro style football shirts have made a comeback in mainstream fashion and nothing we bring out can compete when we have Nike.

@haydensmith535: Shut up and take my money.

@nathanwardiipfc: Think it’d be salvageable if it was black shorts & socks but yeah that’s pretty bad. Sooner we’re rid of Nike the better.

@pfc_sam: Can't tell if love it or hate it ?

@DDeane41: I see what you did there! You highlighted a third kit I quite like it.

@dmadscaff: Absolutely horrendous. Nothing in line with the club's root's. Nike has got to go.

@PompeyPedro: Borussia Portsmouth FC the team for me. Nice to do something rogue with the 3rd shirt imo.

@PFCOlly: Unpopular opinion this is my favourite kit of the 3.

@ryanlewis79: I love it. Florescent kits are great.

@HarvMarksy: Absolutely revolting, fair play. Never been a fan of fluorescent yellow shirts, some will love it, not for me.

@AlfieHeslop4: At least if the floodlights go out again we’ll still be able to play.

@Billy_jones96: That is class.

@originalfrostie: Not sure about this one but I like the 3rd kit being out there and completely different.