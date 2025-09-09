Paul Cook spent two years at the Fratton Park helm, where he guided Pompey to the League Two title in 2017.

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook has made it clear he has had enough of League Two officiating and is tired of getting in trouble.

In fact, the Chesterfield head coach has revealed he is set to take a new approach to refereeing in a bid not to get booked again this season.

The 58-year-old has already found himself in trouble in a number of the Spireites’ opening six games of the new campaign.

Cook has been booked three times in the first month of the season, which led to a one-match ban for his side’s 2-1 victory against Harrogate Town in August.

The Fratton faithful will no doubt be familiar with the former Blues boss’ touchline actions, having been sent off during Pompey’s League Two play-off semi-final contest against Plymouth Argyle in 2016.

But as the ex-Wigan Athletic man tries to combat his emotions, the head coach lifted the lid on a new tactic he tried during Saturday’s defeat to Walsall in a bid to remove himself from any possible trouble with referee Zac Kennard-Kettle.

Paul Cook hits out at League Two officiating

‘I have made a decision now not to get involved with officials any more,’ he told 1866 Sport after the game.

‘I have had enough. I am tired now. I am bringing my club into a little bit of disrepute and our team into a little bit of disrepute.

‘I am just having my own stance now. I will not be speaking to them. I am just going to get on with the games and coach.

‘I have been a supporter of referees for a long time but, at the minute, I don’t like where we are going with officials.’

Although the head coach successfully removed himself from any trouble, assistant and former Pompey midfielder Gary Roberts wasn’t so lucky.

When questioning a decision with fourth official Lewis Smith, the 41-year-old found himself in Kennard-Kettle’s book - something Cook found rather ‘ironic’.

‘The whole atmosphere around it, I find it sad. My stance will be now, no more yellow cards for me.

‘It was quite ironic that Gary Roberts got one isn’t it! My energy has got to be for them (the players), it has got to be for the best version of Chesterfield Football Club and I am tired now of getting in trouble.

‘I am not getting booked any more. I am concentrating on football and the referees will give whatever decisions they want to give.’