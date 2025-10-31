Pompey Talk - Murphy's magical Fratton return

Birmingham City v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up with 2 changes as Mousinho faces huge calls

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 12:36 GMT

Josh Murphy’s role, Colby Bishop’s continuing position with Makenzie Kirk pushing for involvement and where Conor Chaplin fits in as John Swift returns from suspension. All huge John Mousinho calls at St Andrews.

John Mousinho is facing some massive selection dilemmas, as his team aim to respond to back-to-back home defeats at Birmingham City.

Finding some attacking threat will be a foremost consideration, against the big-spending Championship new boys.

Josh Murphy is deemed ready to start, but is that what Mousinho will think is the right thing to do? Or will the key figure be used off the bench?

Then there’s Conor Chaplin’s role, with his impact off the right flank not what he or Pompey fans were hoping for after his summer window homecoming.

Makenzie Kirk or Colby Bishop in the No 9 position is another massive decision with Mousinho has to make, with John Swift returning from suspension and defensive considerations, too.

Here’s how we think the Pompey boss will go against Chris Davies’ side.

Big calls in Pompey's predicted line-up for Birmingham City

1. Pompey predicted line-up v Birmingham City

Big calls in Pompey's predicted line-up for Birmingham City | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The biggest compliment to Bursik is he's mitigated what seemed a massive blow when losing Nico Schmid last month.

2. GK Josef Bursik

The biggest compliment to Bursik is he's mitigated what seemed a massive blow when losing Nico Schmid last month. Photo: Graham Hunt

Always feels like a razor-thin call between Williams and Swanson for the starting role at right-back, no change this weekend with Williams is in possession of the shirt at present.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Always feels like a razor-thin call between Williams and Swanson for the starting role at right-back, no change this weekend with Williams is in possession of the shirt at present. | Getty Images

A decent display but a costly mistake from Matthews against Stoke, but maybe Josh Knight's extra physicality leaves the new boy better suited to return for this one.

4. CB Josh Knight

A decent display but a costly mistake from Matthews against Stoke, but maybe Josh Knight's extra physicality leaves the new boy better suited to return for this one. Photo: Graham Hunt

