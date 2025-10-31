John Mousinho is facing some massive selection dilemmas, as his team aim to respond to back-to-back home defeats at Birmingham City.

Finding some attacking threat will be a foremost consideration, against the big-spending Championship new boys.

Josh Murphy is deemed ready to start, but is that what Mousinho will think is the right thing to do? Or will the key figure be used off the bench?

Then there’s Conor Chaplin’s role, with his impact off the right flank not what he or Pompey fans were hoping for after his summer window homecoming.

Makenzie Kirk or Colby Bishop in the No 9 position is another massive decision with Mousinho has to make, with John Swift returning from suspension and defensive considerations, too.

Here’s how we think the Pompey boss will go against Chris Davies’ side.

1 . Pompey predicted line-up v Birmingham City Big calls in Pompey's predicted line-up for Birmingham City

2 . GK Josef Bursik The biggest compliment to Bursik is he's mitigated what seemed a massive blow when losing Nico Schmid last month.

3 . RB Jordan Williams Always feels like a razor-thin call between Williams and Swanson for the starting role at right-back, no change this weekend with Williams is in possession of the shirt at present.