Sydney FC signing Adrian Segecic had a Pompey debut in the Championship which will endure for the new boy.

Adrian Segecic savoured the Pompey debut of his dreams at Oxford United.

The Blues new boy struck the decisive goal in the 1-0 opening-day success at the Kassam Stadium, on his competitive boy for his new team.

As well as firing in the first-half winner, after Colby Bishop was denied in a one-on-one with Jamie Cumming, the 21-year-old delivered a high-tempo all-round display against Gary Rowett’s men.

It was a performance which bodes well over Segecic’s potential to step up to Championship level, after his summer arrival from Sydney FC.

The attacker was left pinching himself after the game as he celebrated in front of the 1,490 travelling fans on a day he will never forget.

Segecic said: ‘A goal and three points - it’s a dream debut. It couldn’t have gone any better.

‘It was great to get the goal but it was especially pleasing the way we dug in - and it’s clean sheets which wins you games.

‘Colby went through but as an attacker you have to be ready, because you never know what’s going to happen.

‘It fell to me perfectly in my favourite place, there’s no better place on the park to do that and put the ball away.

‘All the boys know from training that reverse shot is a bit of me, so for that to happen in the game was perfect.

Segecic found out his was starting against Oxford last night, but explained he kept his nerves in check going into the game.

He enjoyed his first taste of being backed by the travelling Pompey fans in competitive action on an afternoon which will endure for the Aussie.

Segecic added: ‘I was pretty relaxed, but once you step over the line that adrenaline kicks in.

‘The fans were amazing and the boost they gave me was unbelievable.

‘For me, the boost that support gave me - with the lads and the coaching staff it made me feel so comfortable. It feels so good to play in this team.’