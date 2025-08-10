There were 1,490 away fans presence at the Kassam Stadium, as they backed John Mousinho’s men to an opening-day victory.

And our photographer, Alun Roberts, was there to capture the travelling faithful making themselves heard and enjoying the occasion.

Check out if you, friends or family made it into our brilliant gallery capturing the Blues’ support.

1 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans were in full voice as they lapped up the Championship victory at Oxford United. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans were in full voice as they lapped up the Championship victory at Oxford United. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fan gallery Pompey fans were in full voice as they lapped up the Championship victory at Oxford United. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages Photo Sales