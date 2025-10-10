'Back to best', 'what a revelation', 'short of the level': Jordan Cross' ratings for Portsmouth season so far

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 13:54 BST

The Portsmouth player ratings are in for the Championship season so far.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross rates the performances of John Mousinho’s squad, as he pause for the international break?

The ratings for Pompey's Championship season so far are in.

1. Pompey ratings so far

The ratings for Pompey's Championship season so far are in. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Season halted five games in after fracturing his hand in the south-coast derby against Southampton. Before that, it was more of the same dependability from the Austrian who's undoubtedly one of Pompey's biggest assets.

2. Nico Schmid 7

Season halted five games in after fracturing his hand in the south-coast derby against Southampton. Before that, it was more of the same dependability from the Austrian who's undoubtedly one of Pompey's biggest assets. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
In and out time for the right-back, as he vies with Zak Swanson for minutes. Has been favoured over the past couple of games where his levels have reached a season's high.

3. Jordan Williams 7

In and out time for the right-back, as he vies with Zak Swanson for minutes. Has been favoured over the past couple of games where his levels have reached a season's high. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Consistency. Check. Reliability. Check. More of what we've come to expect from Connor Ogilvie, though there has undoubtedly been an attacking dimension to his game not quite seen previously.

4. Connor Ogilvie 7

Consistency. Check. Reliability. Check. More of what we've come to expect from Connor Ogilvie, though there has undoubtedly been an attacking dimension to his game not quite seen previously. Photo: Steve Bailey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBluesJohn Mousinho
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice