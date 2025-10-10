Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross rates the performances of John Mousinho’s squad, as he pause for the international break?
1. Pompey ratings so far
The ratings for Pompey's Championship season so far are in. | Getty Images
2. Nico Schmid 7
Season halted five games in after fracturing his hand in the south-coast derby against Southampton. Before that, it was more of the same dependability from the Austrian who's undoubtedly one of Pompey's biggest assets. | Getty Images
3. Jordan Williams 7
In and out time for the right-back, as he vies with Zak Swanson for minutes. Has been favoured over the past couple of games where his levels have reached a season's high. Photo: Dan Istitene
4. Connor Ogilvie 7
Consistency. Check. Reliability. Check. More of what we've come to expect from Connor Ogilvie, though there has undoubtedly been an attacking dimension to his game not quite seen previously. Photo: Steve Bailey