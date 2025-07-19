Portsmouth v Crawley: Jordan Cross' match report from behind-closed-doors clash

Pompey did play Crawley today after their pre-season clash was postponed. Jordan Cross has the report from the behind-closed-doors meeting at the Blues’ training ground, after a switch following the scheduled match being called off.

John Swift got his first minutes under his belt as a Pompey player in a behind-closed-doors win over Crawley.

And striker Colby Bishop returned to action at the club’s Hilsea training base, in a 1-0 success over the League Two side.

The match was decided by first-half moment of brilliance from Connor Ogilvie, as the West Sussex side proved a clear step up in quality of pre-season opposition.

The clash was switched to Pompey’s training ground today, after the Reds’ Broadfield Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable this morning following overnight rain.

Pompey have protected Bishop in pre-season amid an ankle knock, but he played the best part of an hour as he led the line in typically effective fashion.

Action from Pompey's clash with Crawley today. Pic: Jordan Cross | The News

there was also a second-half runout for keeper Alfie Whiteman, as the former Spurs man aims to earn a Fratton future.

Crawley fashioned the game’s first chance as striker Kabongo Tshimanga found space in the box, but Nico Schmid was equal to his finish.

The away side had the ball in the net in the 13th minute, but winger Harry Forster had strayed just offside before finishing.

Josh Murphy then found some space behind the Crawley defence but Liverpool loanee keeper Harvey Davies was equal to his low finish.

It was an open game with chances coming at both ends, with Gavin Holohan the next to try his luck, but seeing his finish saved by Schmid.

Adrian Segecic then sprung to life with a driving run before being upended, with Marlon Pack firing a 25-yard free-kick into the Crawley wall.

Action from Pompey's clash with Crawley today. Pic: Jordan Cross | The News

Ogilvie then produced a moment of outstanding quality to open the scoring after half an hour. There seemed to be little threat to the Crawley defence as they cleared a corner, but the defender spun on his half volley and ripped it beyond Davies from 20 yards.

Pompey made their first changes as Regan Poole and Andre Dozzell replaced Swift and Hayden Matthews around 30 minutes.

The Blues were a whisker away from a second after 33 minutes, when Murphy fed Segecic who drove a low angled effort off the post.

Then Lane had a presentable opportunity from a close-range header, but Crawley smothered the effort and the ball ended up in Davies’ arms.

Pompey finished the half on the front foot with Bishop and Murphy both fashioning late chances, but failing to hit the back of the net.

Mousinho made three changes at the break with Zak Swanson, Terry Devlin and triallist keeper Whiteman replacing Jordan Williams, Lane and Schmid.

Murphy then had two sights of goal with his first effort saved by Davies, before flashing an angled drive past the far post.

Thomas Waddingham came on for Colby Bishop before Matthews returned to the action in place of Shaughnessy in the 62nd minute, with Harry Clout also on for Murphy.

Action from Pompey's clash with Crawley today. Pic: Jordan Cross | The News

The game continued to be broken up by changes with Jacob Farrell getting some minutes for Ogilvie with Michael Ani also on Segecic in the 66th minute.

And Farnborough man of the match Fraser Thomas was rewarded with a 13-minute runout in place of Marlon Pack, in a disjointed second half.

There proved to be little in the way of clearcut opportunities late on, until Ben Radcliffe hit the post for the visitors at the death with Pompey bagging more pre-season minutes and a sturdy test of their credentials.

Pompey: Schmid; Williams, Matthews, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Pack, Swift; Murphy, Segecic, Lane; Bishop.

Subs: Whiteman, Poole, Ani, Farrell, Swanson, Dozzell, Devlin, Clout, Waddingham, Thomas.