69 brilliant images of Pompey fans backing side against Stoke City

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Oct 2025, 05:00 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 05:00 GMT

It was back-to-back Fratton Park Championship disappointment against Stoke City.

Pompey fans still showed out in their numbers with a crowd of 20,164 present, as John Mousinho’s men fell to a 2-1 reverse.

As ever we were there to capture the action, with our photographer, Graham Hunt, capturing supporters in the stands as well as the action on the pitch.

Check out if you made it into our gallery of his pictures taken down at PO4 yesterday.

Our photographer, Graham Hunt, captured fans in the stands on Saturday.

1. Pompey fan gallery

Our photographer, Graham Hunt, captured fans in the stands on Saturday.

Pompey fans backed their team in the 1-0 defeat by Stoke City today. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans backed their team in the 1-0 defeat by Stoke City today. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Pompey fans backed their team in the 1-0 defeat by Stoke City today. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

