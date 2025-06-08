2 . Portsmouth faithful reveals what annoys them most about matchday

People in a seat that means the whole row in front has to stand to let them out five minutes before half time, who then come back five minutes after second half starts - and the row stands up yet again blocking view. @iepeach The guys who come in 20 mins into the game disrupting everyone and then spend the rest of the game either emptying or refilling their bladders. Then leave early sometimes at half-time! Surely cheaper just to stay in the pub! Dave Burch People in my row who complain when I arrive 10 mins late, whinge when I go to toilet on 30 mins and mutter "not again" when I go to get a beer on 40 mins! @jasonstarks | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: People moving during the game