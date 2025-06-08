Fratton ‘experts’, dodgy PA and beer queue: What annoys Portsmouth faithful on matchday

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 8th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

We all love our pilgrimages to Fratton Park.

But we’d be liars if we said that our Pompey matchday experience was a blissful experience.

Yes the grand, old girl is a special place, but there are those bugbears we’ve picked up over the years, too.

Sometimes that relates to the Fratton environment and maybe sometimes it relates to the people we share it with.

So we asked you about the things we see and hear at PO4 which get our goat - and literally hundreds of you bombarded us with your responses.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most frequent and similar responses, and let you describe them in your own words.

We've asked you what annoys you most about a Pompey matchday - and you haven't been shy in giving your answers!

Portsmouth faithful reveals what annoys them most about matchday

Portsmouth faithful reveals what annoys them most about matchday

People in a seat that means the whole row in front has to stand to let them out five minutes before half time, who then come back five minutes after second half starts - and the row stands up yet again blocking view. @iepeach The guys who come in 20 mins into the game disrupting everyone and then spend the rest of the game either emptying or refilling their bladders. Then leave early sometimes at half-time! Surely cheaper just to stay in the pub! Dave Burch People in my row who complain when I arrive 10 mins late, whinge when I go to toilet on 30 mins and mutter "not again" when I go to get a beer on 40 mins! @jasonstarks

Portsmouth faithful reveals what annoys them most about matchday

The bloke two rows behind me spending 90 mins berating every linesman in existence Lewes Hahn-Griffiths

Giving the lino grief

The bloke two rows behind me spending 90 mins berating every linesman in existence Lewes Hahn-Griffiths

Nicky Roberts Man in the Fratton end behind me thinks he’s knows everything and always slates the players, he also does a very annoying repetitive whistle tune. @stevieh82 Main one has to be the "pro" players that are in the stands, thinking they know what the players should be doing out there. Millwall at home - moaning that we weren't playing forward, but not understanding the 11 men behind the ball blocking any forward pass! @ronnie_scarrott The bloke that sits behind us in the North Stand lower spouting utter rubbish every game spraying all in front in the process.

Fratton 'experts'

