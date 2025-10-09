71 brilliant pictures showcasing your Portsmouth ink

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Oct 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 18:21 BST

We asked for you to send pictures of your Pompey tattoos and you responded with images of your ink in huge numbers!

The Fratton Faithful are renowned for showing passion for their football club.

And many of you have chosen to show your love for Pompey with permanent tributes to your team.

Well, we asked for your to send in examples of your tattoos and you’ve responded by showing a huge variety of ink art work.

It’s been fascinating to see the different pieces and hear some of the stories behind the tattoos.

So we’ve now pulled together a gallery of the different images your Pompey ink to check out - and maybe even offer some inspiration for supporters.

Pompey fans have been sending pictures of their Blues ink in huge numbers.

1. Your Pompey Ink

Pompey fans have been sending pictures of their Blues ink in huge numbers. | UGC

Photo Sales
@nath2410

2. Your Pompey ink

@nath2410 | UGC

Photo Sales
@nath2410

3. @nath2410 3

@nath2410 | UGC

Photo Sales
@nath2410_

4. Your Pompey ink

@nath2410_ | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeySupporters
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice