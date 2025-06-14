John Mousinho’s League One title winner were broken up days after the conclusion of their never-to-be-forgotten season.
There was surprises in last year’s retained list as some big calls were made over the squad, as they likes of Joe Morrell, Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty moved on.
The players who left have been through varying fortunes since, so we’ve documented how they’ve fared.
1. From left to right: Joe Rafferty, Gavin Whyte and Jack Sparkes has been through varying fortunes since leaving Pompey.
2. Joe Rafferty
Ended up playing 44 games at Rotherham, after an injury-hit start to his career, with the Millers suffering a groin problem following two appearances. The issue kept him out for six weeks, but then featured regularly in a tough campaign in which his side underperformed finishing 13th with Steve Evans sacked. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Sean Raggett
A nightmare season for Raggett echoing that of his team. Savaged by injuries which is surprising for someone who proved so robust at Pompey, limiting the defender to just eight starts. The latest suggest Raggett's knee injury is going to stretch into the 2025-26 season. Photo: Robin Jones/Getty Images
4. Lee Evans
A pretty fruitful season for Evans at Blackpool considering he was coming off the back of a serious knee injury when he signed for Pompey last March. Grabbed five goals, four assists and played 45 games as his side finished a disappointing ninth in League One.
