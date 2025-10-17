Leicester City v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up for Championship return

There’s much for John Mousinho to ponder in terms of his selection, as the Blues aim to build on their decent-early-season form.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they take on the high-flying outfit, who are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line up at Leicester Citu | The News
2. GK Josef Bursik
A very promising start in the face of Nico Schmid's injury and replacing Ben Killip. More of the same please, after those three outings in a week before the international break. Photo: Graham Hunt
3. RB Jordan Williams
Returned at a very high level after nipping ahead of Zak Swanson in the right-back battle. Deserves to keep his place on the evidence of the past two games. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
4. CB Josh Knight
Pompey career firmly up and running after three games in eight days, capped with an outstanding second half against Middlesbrough last time out. Photo: Graham Hunt