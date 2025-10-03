John Mousinho is still without a number of his key players heading into the international break, as they face off against Rob Edwards’ side.
There’s some intriguing calls for the Blues boss to make - and this is how we think he will go as he goes in search of a big three points.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Here's how we think Pompey will line-up against Middlesbrough | Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages
2. GK Josef Bursik
New keeper did his standing no harm with very competent display against Watford. Now has the chance to nail down the position for a run of games. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages
3. RB Jordan Williams
Very decent return on Wednesday night full of energy and intent. Definitely deserves to keep spot on that showing. | Getty Images
4. RCB Josh Knight
Championship-level operator - that much is clear. Definitely a starter at the moment. Photo: Graham Hunt