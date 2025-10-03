Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up as leaders arrive at Fratton

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 12:34 BST

The Championship leaders arrive at Fratton Park with Pompey having the challenge of inflicting a first league defeat of the season on Middlesbrough.

John Mousinho is still without a number of his key players heading into the international break, as they face off against Rob Edwards’ side.

There’s some intriguing calls for the Blues boss to make - and this is how we think he will go as he goes in search of a big three points.

Here's how we think Pompey will line-up against Middlesbrough

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey predicted line-up

New keeper did his standing no harm with very competent display against Watford. Now has the chance to nail down the position for a run of games.

2. GK Josef Bursik

New keeper did his standing no harm with very competent display against Watford. Now has the chance to nail down the position for a run of games.

Very decent return on Wednesday night full of energy and intent. Definitely deserves to keep spot on that showing.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Very decent return on Wednesday night full of energy and intent. Definitely deserves to keep spot on that showing.

Championship-level operator - that much is clear. Definitely a starter at the moment.

4. RCB Josh Knight

Championship-level operator - that much is clear. Definitely a starter at the moment.

