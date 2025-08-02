The former West Brom, Chelsea and Reading man had a late start to pre-season at Pompey. John Swift now updates about his chances of being ready for the Championship opener at Oxford United.

John Swift believes he’s ready to hit the ground running in the Championship.

The Pompey new boy banked his latest pre-season minutes in the final pre-season warm-up win over Dutch side Pec Zwolle today.

Swift played 70 minutes of the 1-0 success at Fratton Park, in what was his fourth game since arriving after leaving West Brom this summer.

The 30-year-old played 31 minutes of the behind-closed-doors win over Crawley and then came on at half-time at former club Reading last week.

Swift put another hour into his legs in the 4-0 win over Brighton under-21s on Wednesday, before operating at the base of midfield this afternoon.

After spending time as part of one of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s pre-season training camps before joining Pompey, Swift feels he’s now in a good place going into the new campaign.

He said: ‘I think I’m just about there, this game was a definitely the final step for me.

‘Maybe a 90 minutes before the start of the season would’ve been ideal, but coming into pre-season maybe two weeks late that wasn’t possible.

‘I got 70 minutes and felt good. I felt I could’ve had a little bit longer, but the squad has quite a few midfielders and they need minutes as well.

‘But I feel good fitness-wise and there are no problems.

‘The two weeks with the PFA before I came here was ideal, so i feel in a good place.

Swift got his first taste of playing at Fratton Park as a Pompey player as 8,237 turned out for the PEC Zwolle clash.

It’s a moment the Gosport lad has been waiting for since returning to the club he played for as an academy youngster.

Swift added: ‘I’ve been looking forward to playing here all pre-season.

‘The stadium wasn’t completely packed, but I’m looking forward that when the season starts.

‘But it’s good to be here, a clean sheet and win which we can now take forward into the Oxford game.’