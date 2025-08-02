Portsmouth new boy reveals position over being ready for Oxford United as West Brom arrival plays fitness catch-up
John Swift believes he’s ready to hit the ground running in the Championship.
The Pompey new boy banked his latest pre-season minutes in the final pre-season warm-up win over Dutch side Pec Zwolle today.
Swift played 70 minutes of the 1-0 success at Fratton Park, in what was his fourth game since arriving after leaving West Brom this summer.
The 30-year-old played 31 minutes of the behind-closed-doors win over Crawley and then came on at half-time at former club Reading last week.
Swift put another hour into his legs in the 4-0 win over Brighton under-21s on Wednesday, before operating at the base of midfield this afternoon.
After spending time as part of one of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s pre-season training camps before joining Pompey, Swift feels he’s now in a good place going into the new campaign.
He said: ‘I think I’m just about there, this game was a definitely the final step for me.
‘Maybe a 90 minutes before the start of the season would’ve been ideal, but coming into pre-season maybe two weeks late that wasn’t possible.
‘I got 70 minutes and felt good. I felt I could’ve had a little bit longer, but the squad has quite a few midfielders and they need minutes as well.
‘But I feel good fitness-wise and there are no problems.
‘The two weeks with the PFA before I came here was ideal, so i feel in a good place.
Swift got his first taste of playing at Fratton Park as a Pompey player as 8,237 turned out for the PEC Zwolle clash.
It’s a moment the Gosport lad has been waiting for since returning to the club he played for as an academy youngster.
Swift added: ‘I’ve been looking forward to playing here all pre-season.
‘The stadium wasn’t completely packed, but I’m looking forward that when the season starts.
‘But it’s good to be here, a clean sheet and win which we can now take forward into the Oxford game.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.