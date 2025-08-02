Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it in the dress rehearsal for the Championship curtain-raiser at Oxford United?
1. Pompey man of the match
Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Pec Zwolle | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 6
Distribution was rusty early but high starting line allowed Austrian to mop up moments of Pec Zwolle threat. Became more of a spectator the longer the afternoon wore on. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams 6
Building momentum nicely through pre-season and started the game tidily, before losing out on a couple of duels. Came back to the boil in the second half and threatened going forward on a couple of occasions.
4. Conor Shaughnessy 6
So reassuring to see Shaughnessy back at the heart of a defence which has not conceded in pre-season. Passed with trademark ease and now has to take form and fitness into campaign.
