‘Pompey’s standout’, ‘little dynamo’ ‘so reassuring’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Pec Zwolle Championship rehearsal win

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 17:49 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s final pre-season friendly against Dutch side Pec Zwolle.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it in the dress rehearsal for the Championship curtain-raiser at Oxford United?

Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Pec Zwolle

1. Pompey man of the match

Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Pec Zwolle | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Distribution was rusty early but high starting line allowed Austrian to mop up moments of Pec Zwolle threat. Became more of a spectator the longer the afternoon wore on.

2. Nicolas Schmid 6

Distribution was rusty early but high starting line allowed Austrian to mop up moments of Pec Zwolle threat. Became more of a spectator the longer the afternoon wore on. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Building momentum nicely through pre-season and started the game tidily, before losing out on a couple of duels. Came back to the boil in the second half and threatened going forward on a couple of occasions.

3. Jordan Williams 6

Building momentum nicely through pre-season and started the game tidily, before losing out on a couple of duels. Came back to the boil in the second half and threatened going forward on a couple of occasions. Photo: None

Photo Sales
So reassuring to see Shaughnessy back at the heart of a defence which has not conceded in pre-season. Passed with trademark ease and now has to take form and fitness into campaign.

4. Conor Shaughnessy 6

So reassuring to see Shaughnessy back at the heart of a defence which has not conceded in pre-season. Passed with trademark ease and now has to take form and fitness into campaign. | Paul Phelan/National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Pompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice