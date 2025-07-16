‘Excelled on return’, ‘intriguing new role’, ‘Moment to savour’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Farnborough win

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 16th Jul 2025, 21:13 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 21:38 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s pre-season trip to Farnborough.

Here’s how Blues writer Jordan Cross assessed the performances of John Mousinho’s men, after their second warm-up game in quick succession.

Academy lad Fraser Thomas had a strong showing in the win at Farnborough

1. Fraser Thomas was Jordan Cross' MOTM at Farnborough

Academy lad Fraser Thomas had a strong showing in the win at Farnborough | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Almost caught out by Bingham's early lob but then excelled on return denying Poleon and a smart stop from a long throw. Then kept out Martin Kuhl’s son, Aaron before the break. Starting position was very high with the Austrian calm in possession.

2. Nicolas Schmid 8

Almost caught out by Bingham's early lob but then excelled on return denying Poleon and a smart stop from a long throw. Then kept out Martin Kuhl’s son, Aaron before the break. Starting position was very high with the Austrian calm in possession. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Half chance for the right-back early on who banked another 45 minutes to build injury return in encouraging fashion.

3. Jordan Williams 6

Half chance for the right-back early on who banked another 45 minutes to build injury return in encouraging fashion. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Given a decent test by the physicality of Farnborough’s forward line and the home side’s set-piece threat. Stood up to that challenge in typically sturdy fashion.

4. Regan Poole 6

Given a decent test by the physicality of Farnborough’s forward line and the home side’s set-piece threat. Stood up to that challenge in typically sturdy fashion. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

