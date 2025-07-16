Here’s how Blues writer Jordan Cross assessed the performances of John Mousinho’s men, after their second warm-up game in quick succession.
1. Fraser Thomas was Jordan Cross' MOTM at Farnborough
Academy lad Fraser Thomas had a strong showing in the win at Farnborough | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 8
Almost caught out by Bingham's early lob but then excelled on return denying Poleon and a smart stop from a long throw. Then kept out Martin Kuhl’s son, Aaron before the break. Starting position was very high with the Austrian calm in possession.
| Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
3. Jordan Williams 6
Half chance for the right-back early on who banked another 45 minutes to build injury return in encouraging fashion. | Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
4. Regan Poole 6
Given a decent test by the physicality of Farnborough’s forward line and the home side’s set-piece threat. Stood up to that challenge in typically sturdy fashion.
| Simon Roe/ProSportsImages
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.