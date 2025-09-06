Portsmouth quartet's Southampton fitness boost amid international disappointment

Pompey’s internationals dealt with frustration while away from Fratton Park - but there’s an upside for the Blues ahead of the south-coast derby.

Pompey’s array of international talent suffered disappointment while away with their countries.

The Blues’ quartet on duty yesterday failed to register a minute of playing time between them, as their teams undertook their first action amid the pause to club football.

Adrian Segecic, Terry Devlin, Hayden Matthews and Luke Le Roux were the quartet representing their countries, with Makenzie Kirk also called up for under-21 action with Northern Ireland.

There was late success for Australia in their opening Soccer Ashes win over New Zealand, with Max Balard getting the only goal of the game three minutes from time.

But Adrian Segecic missed out on his debut after a flying start to life in English football, following his summer arrival from Sydney FC..

Segecic was handed his maiden senior call-up by Tony Popovic, though the attacker had to settle for a place as an unused sub in Canberra. It was the same story for Hayden Matthews as he looked on from the bench, though the defender did pick up his first international action in the Socceroo’s World Cup qualifier against Bahrain last November.

There’s hope for both men to pick up some playing time, with Australia facing their return with New Zealand on Tuesday in the second game of the series in Auckland.

The lack of minutes for the Aussie duo was echoed by Devlin, as Northern Ireland picked up a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Luxembourg. The versatile operator was left on the bench as Jamie Reid, Shea Charles and Justin Devenny got the goals for Michael O’Neill’s side.

That put Northern Ireland top of Group A after one game, after Germany’s shock 2-0 loss to Slovakia. Devlin’s side now face the Germans in Cologne tomorrow, hoping to arrest a run of nine defeats on the spin against their opponents.

Meanwhile, South Africa ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Lesotho, to maintain their top spot in their World Cup qualifying group.

Mihlali Nkota, Lyle Foster, and Oswin Appollis got the goals for Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein, but Pompey’s Le Roux didn’t get any playing time as Hugo Broos’ side’ stayed five points clear at the top of Group C in African qualifying.

South African now take on Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon at the same venue as their Lesotho success.

Pompey new boy Kirk is the other member of John Mousinho’s squad on international duty. They go to Georgia in their European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The Blues quartet missing out on playing time will no doubt be disappointed by their lack of action, but it does mean they are all one fixture closer to reporting back to their club team unscathed.

Mousinho’s men, of course, are now focussing on their preparations for the south-coast derby when Championship football gets underway again next weekend. Pompey go to St Mary’s on Sunday, September 14 for their high noon kick-off.