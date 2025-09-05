Big calls, names left out: Jordan Cross' strongest Portsmouth line-up after transfer window

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 11:57 BST

The window has come to a close after it’s dramatic finale for Pompey on transfer deadline day.

John Mousinho’s squad is now assembled for the months ahead, after another busy summer of activity.

With 11 new faces through the door the Pompey boss has 33 players to call upon, comprising his 25-man squad and eight contracted under-21 players.

With only 20 players able to be named as a matchday squad, that means the Blues boss has some big calls to make over team selection - starting in the south-coast derby against Southampton next week.

Pompey writer Jordan Cross has weighed up Mousinho’s options and given his strongest Blues line-up, which means some interesting decisions and significant names being left in the stands.

Here's how Pompey writer Jordan Cross sees Pompey's strongest line-up after the close of the transfer window.

1. Jordan Cross' strongest Pompey line-up

Here's how Pompey writer Jordan Cross sees Pompey's strongest line-up after the close of the transfer window. | The News

There's some ridiculously tough calls to make over not just starting positions, but who makes the bench. Just about the easiest call Mousinho has is starting the Austrian in goal, however.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

There's some ridiculously tough calls to make over not just starting positions, but who makes the bench. Just about the easiest call Mousinho has is starting the Austrian in goal, however. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The first of a number of razor-thin decisions for Mousinho, but Swanson has been in front of Jordan Williams over the past couple of games - and justified that call. A position where it's certain to ebb and flow this term.

3. RB: Zak Swanson

The first of a number of razor-thin decisions for Mousinho, but Swanson has been in front of Jordan Williams over the past couple of games - and justified that call. A position where it's certain to ebb and flow this term. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

To be honest, I chopped and changed over this one. Josh Knight is clearly coming to play with Pompey paying a decent fee for the defender who has performed well at Championship level. It would be downright unfair to take Poole out on current form, however.

4. CB: Regan Poole

To be honest, I chopped and changed over this one. Josh Knight is clearly coming to play with Pompey paying a decent fee for the defender who has performed well at Championship level. It would be downright unfair to take Poole out on current form, however. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

