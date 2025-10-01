‘Outstanding cameo’, ‘electric display’, ‘just not happening’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Watford clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 1st Oct 2025, 21:49 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 21:55 BST

The ratings are in from tonight’s clash with Watford.

Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?

Minhyeok Yang was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Watford

1. Jordan Cross' Pompey ratings

Minhyeok Yang was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Watford | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages

Really composed performance and assured display from the keeper which transmitted to the rest of his defence. Looked more exposed than culpable for goals, but definitely put more credit in the goalkeeping bank with dependability.

2. Josef Bursik 6

Really composed performance and assured display from the keeper which transmitted to the rest of his defence. Looked more exposed than culpable for goals, but definitely put more credit in the goalkeeping bank with dependability. | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Standout return to the side in see-sawing right-back battle with Zak Swanson. Clearly had the bit between the teeth with hurtling forays forward and plenty of crossing quality. Full throttle defensively, too.

3. Jordan Williams 7

Standout return to the side in see-sawing right-back battle with Zak Swanson. Clearly had the bit between the teeth with hurtling forays forward and plenty of crossing quality. Full throttle defensively, too. Photo: Steve Bailey

A first-half performance of Championship-level defending with the centre-back showing why he’s rated so highly by John Mousinho. A reassuring and powerful presence on the back foot in the first half, while showcasing a desire to be positive in possession when the chance presents itself. Didn't look particularly culpable for Watford goals.

4. Josh Knight 6

A first-half performance of Championship-level defending with the centre-back showing why he’s rated so highly by John Mousinho. A reassuring and powerful presence on the back foot in the first half, while showcasing a desire to be positive in possession when the chance presents itself. Didn't look particularly culpable for Watford goals. Photo: Graham Hunt

