55 excellent images of Portsmouth faithful backing side under Fratton lights against Watford

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 12:35 BST

Pompey fans played their part in backing John Mousinho’s men under the Fratton lights against Watford.

The Blues faithful making up the crowd of 19,646 roared their side forward and helped dragged their team back into the game, as they willed them forward in search of three points.

Check out if you made our fantastic gallery, as photographer Steve Bailey captured the atmosphere in the stands as well as events on the pitch.

Pompey fans as 19,646 supporters turned out for the clash with Watford.

