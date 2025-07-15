Portsmouth off to winning start pre-season start at Woking with Adrian Segecic catching the eye.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Segecic served up a tantalising glimpse of his potential on a winning Pompey start to pre-season at Woking.

The Aussie new boy was on the scoresheet in the 2-0 success for John Mousinho’s men at Kingfield Stadium, as he produced a high-tempo 45-minute display on his Blues bow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Segecic saw two other openings saved by sub Woking keeper Craig Ross, amid a display which showed the ability and tenacity of the A-League’s top scorer.

Paddy Lane got the second after the restart amid 11 Pompey changes on a useful night’s work against the National League outfit.

Nathan Ferguson, who has joined Pompey in pre-season, played the first half with the former Crystal Palace man producing a steady display. Keeper Ben Killip was replaced by a triallist at the interval.

It was one-way traffic from the outset with Thomas Waddingham heading home after two minutes from Michael Ani’s cross, but the flag went up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Devlin then fired over with Josh Murphy flashing a shot wide, before the opener arrived in the 13th minute.

It came with Marlon Pack and Waddingham combining to tee up Segecic, who rifled home from the edge of the box.

The lively Jermaine Osifo then collided with Will Jasskelainen, which led to the Woking keeper being replaced by Craig Ross.

The keeper was straight to the fore as he saved with his legs to deny Segecic a second and he then excelled in the 29th minute, tipping the Aussie’s drive over and leaving the Pompey new boy stunned in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking had a decent spell before the break with some tidy football seeing the ball worked to Blues old boy Aiden O’Brien, but he couldn’t get the ball under his spell.

The inevitable swathe of subs arrived at the break with 11 Pompey changes.

Seconds after the restart Paddy Lane fired against the post from a tight angle, as Mousinho’s men started on the front foot.

Academy boy Ciaran Martin swung in a lovely deep cross in the 60th minute, but it was just too high for Lane who headed over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second goal arrived four minutes later as Poole produced a defence-splitting through ball to Lane, who advanced and made no mistake.

Great play from Chinedu Agu saw him turn the ball over and put Lane clear with nine minutes left, but the winger lifted his shot into Ross’ arms - before firing wide from the apex of the box moments later.

That was the final chance of a decent night’s work for Pompey ahead of the trip to Farnborough tomorrow.

Pompey: Killip, Ani, Matthews, Ferguson, Ogilvie, Devlin, Pack, Segecic, Osifo, Waddingham, Murphy.

Subs: Triallist B, Williams, Poole, Shaughnessy, Farrell, Dozzell, Swanson, Agu, Lane, Bailey, Martin.

Attendance: 1,691 (711 away).