LIVE Portsmouth v Woking: updates as Blues' pre-season programme gets underway

LIVE Portsmouth v Woking: build-up updates as Blues' pre-season programme gets underway
John Mousinho’s men travel up the A3 to the Kingfield Stadium for their first of two games in successive nights, with Farnborough to come tomorrow.
We have live build-up to the action getting up from 7pm, before updates when the actions gets underway.
Interesting development on Freddie Potts today
Freddie Potts looks poised to be handed his dream Premier League chance with boyhood club West Ham next season - which spells bad news for Pompey.
The former Blues loan favourite has been handed the Hammers’ No32 shirt ahead of their 2025-26 campaign - a first-team squad honour which the 21-year-old wasn’t presented with last term.
That provides a good indication of where the midfielder stands in boss Graham Potter’s plans for the forthcoming season, with the West Ham academy product also currently away with the senior squad on their week-long pre-season training camp in Germany’s Black Forest.
Meanwhile, following those developments, The Evening Standard is today reporting that Potts - along with fellow youngster George Earthy - is increasingly unlikely to be loaned out again this term as the duo quickly establish themselves as welcome additions to the Hammers’ first-team ranks.
Potter continues to be linked with central midfielders as he looks to strengthen that area of his squad during the transfer window. Liverpool’s Tyler Morton is the latest link to emerge, with the London Stadium side reportedly wanting the 22-year-old and Anfield team-mate Harvey Elliott as they look set to find regular game time with the champions increasingly difficult next season.
But no matter what business is done to strengthen West Ham’s engine room this summer, Potts looks set to be part of the options available to Potter as he looks to add his stamp on the group he inherited from Julen Lopetegui in January.
The News will hardly come as a surprise to Pompey, who knew a return to Fratton Park was always going to be tough this time around.
Potts arrived at PO4 last season after spending the 2023-24 campaign on loan at League One Wycombe.
He was unlikely to be considered a Premier League option at that stage of his development. But after featuring 37 times for the Blues in the Championship last term, scoring once and registering four assists, he’s in a much better position to make that leap.
Pompey were prepared to wait and see where Potts fitted into Potters’ plans once their scheduled pre-season tour to America this month came to an end.
However, they’ll be coming to the same conclusions that the young midfielder will be playing at a higher level next term.
The Blues remain on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following the loan exits of Potts and Isaac Haydens at the end of last season.
However, an announcement on the arrival of John Swift, on a free transfer from West Brom. is expected on Tuesday.
Potts, who signed a new deal with the Hammers in March until 2029, has never hidden his desire to become a regular at his boyhood club.
And he reiterated that ambition in an interview with the club following his return for the start of pre-season last week.
Speaking to the club website, Potts said: ‘I’m very, very happy to be back. I’ve had two tough loan spells with Wycombe and Portsmouth, but in the end they became really enjoyable ones as I played a lot of games. However, my return to West Ham has come at the perfect time, as I’m full of confidence at the moment and ready to show what I can do this pre-season in front of the head coach.
‘It means a lot to me to be back here at Rush Green because I'm a massive West Ham fan. My family are all West Ham fans, and it's always been my dream to play for this incredible club, and to be part of it was my dream when I was a kid, so now I've just got to try and work hard enough to try and prove myself in the first-team.
‘It was nice to sign a new long-term contract with the club I love (in March) and for everyone to show their continued faith in me, which gave me a massive boost, and I’m now looking forward to the years ahead here in east London.
‘It’s always nice to get that side of football out of the way so I can just concentrate on my dream of being a first-team player and what’s in front of me, and to have another four years here is something that I couldn't be happier about.’
Marlon Pack has been speaking how his Pompey future looks
Marlon Pack has no interest in gazing towards the future - instead he’s fixed on enjoying the present at his beloved Pompey.
The Blues’ skipper has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal and will be aged 35 by the time it expires. As unpalatable as it may seem, this could be his final Fratton Park season.
Not that the Buckland lad is contemplating a potential emotional south-coast swansong and embarking on a long goodbye for 2025-26. Rather it’s the here and now dominating his thoughts.
He again faces a battle for a first-team starting spot, having been preferred at centre-half as last term wore on, with his midfield outings becoming scarcer.
Regardless, Pack is determined to savour being a Pompey player as he revels in living for the moment. Tomorrow can wait.
He told The News: ‘Do you know what, I don’t look that far generally. I’m just relishing the moment, taking it week by week. I don’t think you can look too far ahead, whatever will be, will be. It will take care of itself.
‘When you get to an age, realistically however long I have left in football will be down to me. That is whether I feel like I want to play at a certain level or whatever. For this season, honestly enjoy it. That would be the same message as a 17-18 year old - enjoy it. Seriously.
‘My first Pompey pre-season was 15 years ago. All of a sudden, fast forward and I am 34, married with three kids, back in Portsmouth. It goes so quickly.
‘Without going too deep, in life in general we take things for granted and look too far ahead. Well actually I want to look at what’s in front of me. I just want to enjoy it, enjoy turning up every day at the training ground.
‘When you mature and have experienced life a bit, it’s easy to have that outlook. I’ve now had 17 pre-seasons, I’ve played almost 700 games.
‘At the end of the day, we are all human beings, we still have doubts and negative thoughts. I have always tried to maintain a stable mentality and I’m fortunate enough where, off the field, I am stable and have a really good family dynamic. That allows you to be a bit more comfortable.
‘I still played 41 games last season, I still made 30 starts. I cannot control whether I play, but I can make sure I come back in shape physically, that I look after myself. I can control the physical peak I’m in.
‘My outlook is very, very relaxed. I am privileged to be a Portsmouth footballer - and what I have achieved since I have come back is more than I hoped. Now I’m looking forward to this season.’
Pack started the final game of last season back in the centre of midfield against Hull - for the first time since October 2024.
Instead, Freddie Potts, Andre Dozzell and Isaac Hayden were preferred in his favoured position, particularly during periods while standing in as an emergency centre-half.
Indeed, Matt Ritchie often served as captain in the starting absence of Pack, with Regan Poole handed the armband on other occasions.
Yet even when not in John Mousinho’s team, Pack is adamant there remains an important role for himself at Fratton Park.
‘I know there’s a purpose for me’
He added: ‘My role might change, but I know there’s a purpose for me. Whether that’s in the team, whether that’s starting or on the bench, whether it’s me not playing.
‘I feel there’s a purpose in setting an example, showing people what it means playing for the football club. I can do that with my behaviour, how I conduct myself daily. I have improved at that the deeper I’ve got into my Pompey career.
‘When you’ve been part of the furniture now for four seasons, you start to really create something in the group and what we stand for. Not just as a player, but there are also elements of driving that and ensuring the environment is great, making sure we are moving as a football club.
‘For all the top sides I have played for, I have learnt so much from the experienced players. They have shown me the ropes, helped nurture me, guided me.
‘Now I’m speaking to the young lads, always being open and always being fair. Being harsh at times because life is harsh and not everything goes your own way. I’d like to think I did that previously, but being a captain does elevate you.’
