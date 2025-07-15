LIVE Portsmouth v Woking: updates as Blues' pre-season programme gets underway

Marlon Pack has no interest in gazing towards the future - instead he’s fixed on enjoying the present at his beloved Pompey.

The Blues’ skipper has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal and will be aged 35 by the time it expires. As unpalatable as it may seem, this could be his final Fratton Park season.

Not that the Buckland lad is contemplating a potential emotional south-coast swansong and embarking on a long goodbye for 2025-26. Rather it’s the here and now dominating his thoughts.

He again faces a battle for a first-team starting spot, having been preferred at centre-half as last term wore on, with his midfield outings becoming scarcer.

Regardless, Pack is determined to savour being a Pompey player as he revels in living for the moment. Tomorrow can wait.

He told The News: ‘Do you know what, I don’t look that far generally. I’m just relishing the moment, taking it week by week. I don’t think you can look too far ahead, whatever will be, will be. It will take care of itself.

‘When you get to an age, realistically however long I have left in football will be down to me. That is whether I feel like I want to play at a certain level or whatever. For this season, honestly enjoy it. That would be the same message as a 17-18 year old - enjoy it. Seriously.

‘My first Pompey pre-season was 15 years ago. All of a sudden, fast forward and I am 34, married with three kids, back in Portsmouth. It goes so quickly.

‘Without going too deep, in life in general we take things for granted and look too far ahead. Well actually I want to look at what’s in front of me. I just want to enjoy it, enjoy turning up every day at the training ground.

‘When you mature and have experienced life a bit, it’s easy to have that outlook. I’ve now had 17 pre-seasons, I’ve played almost 700 games.

‘At the end of the day, we are all human beings, we still have doubts and negative thoughts. I have always tried to maintain a stable mentality and I’m fortunate enough where, off the field, I am stable and have a really good family dynamic. That allows you to be a bit more comfortable.

‘I still played 41 games last season, I still made 30 starts. I cannot control whether I play, but I can make sure I come back in shape physically, that I look after myself. I can control the physical peak I’m in.

‘My outlook is very, very relaxed. I am privileged to be a Portsmouth footballer - and what I have achieved since I have come back is more than I hoped. Now I’m looking forward to this season.’

Pack started the final game of last season back in the centre of midfield against Hull - for the first time since October 2024.

Instead, Freddie Potts, Andre Dozzell and Isaac Hayden were preferred in his favoured position, particularly during periods while standing in as an emergency centre-half.

Indeed, Matt Ritchie often served as captain in the starting absence of Pack, with Regan Poole handed the armband on other occasions.

Yet even when not in John Mousinho’s team, Pack is adamant there remains an important role for himself at Fratton Park.

‘I know there’s a purpose for me’

He added: ‘My role might change, but I know there’s a purpose for me. Whether that’s in the team, whether that’s starting or on the bench, whether it’s me not playing.

‘I feel there’s a purpose in setting an example, showing people what it means playing for the football club. I can do that with my behaviour, how I conduct myself daily. I have improved at that the deeper I’ve got into my Pompey career.

‘When you’ve been part of the furniture now for four seasons, you start to really create something in the group and what we stand for. Not just as a player, but there are also elements of driving that and ensuring the environment is great, making sure we are moving as a football club.

‘For all the top sides I have played for, I have learnt so much from the experienced players. They have shown me the ropes, helped nurture me, guided me.