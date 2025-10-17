Portsmouth man steps on to world stage for England as he flies flag for city

He retired last year, but the Southsea man is showing no sign of slowing down with a landmark moment in Spain next week.

Howard Payne is ready to do his city and country proud at the World Nations Cup - at the age of 70.

The Portsmouth footballer is set to represent England on the world stage, after being given a call up for the competition which begins in Spain next week.

Payne is part of Portsmouth Walking Football Club, who continue to go from strength to strength both in terms of success and numbers.

Southsea man flying flag for city on world stage

And it’s his club side who have provided the platform for the retired headteacher to get the nod to represent the Three Lions in Alicante.

Payne is part of the new over +70 section which is part of the much-expanded tournament, after the inaugural event’s success at St George’s Park two years ago.

The competition gets underway next week with Japan, France, Italy, Holland, Canada, Australia, and the Basque Country standing in the way of Payne’s side and victory.

It’s been a whirlwind period for the teacher who spent the past 30 years at Medina School in Cosham, before his retirement last year.

Payne: I feel incredibly proud

It’s not all been plain sailing, however, with the Southsea man dealing with a hernia at the end of last year which slowed his progress. Payne has bounced back from that injury, though, with international football lying in wait for the man from Southsea in a proud moment to savour.

Payne said: ‘I was shocked when the call came through, but I feel incredibly proud to be given this opportunity. It’s been an amazing journey from that first Sunday game to pulling on an England shirt, I can’t wait to represent my country on the world stage.

‘I’m a bit apprehensive, to be honest, but it’s really exciting at the same time.

‘The competition has grown so much, but it’s a bit of an unknown in terms of the standard, refereeing and how they apply the rules. Some of the teams we’re going up against are taking it incredibly seriously, with professional coaches physios and funding.

‘But I’m delighted to have got the call and we're ready for the challenge.’

England and Payne’s campaign gets underway on Tuesday against Holland, with fixtures following against Italy and Japan on Wednesday. Eyes, of course, will be on going all the way to the grand final which takes place on Friday afternoon.

Additional reporting: Clare Martin MBE