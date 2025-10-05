After four games without a win, the Blues were able to topple the early promotion contenders at Fratton Park and head into the international break on a positive note.

Minhyeok Yang stole the show once again as he netted his second goal in two games, with his first-half strike the difference.

The triumph moves John Mousinho’s men up to 14th in the standings and go into the two-week break above fierce rivals Southampton.

After a solid start to the season, we’ve taken a look at the latest data from football statistics website Opta to see where the Blues are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

Your next Pompey read: Sky Sports pundit makes honest Portsmouth and Minhyeok Yang assessment after Blues topple Middlesbrough