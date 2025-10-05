Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - and where Portsmouth, Sheffield United, Coventry City & Co finish

Pompey picked up a much-needed victory against Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

After four games without a win, the Blues were able to topple the early promotion contenders at Fratton Park and head into the international break on a positive note.

Minhyeok Yang stole the show once again as he netted his second goal in two games, with his first-half strike the difference.

The triumph moves John Mousinho’s men up to 14th in the standings and go into the two-week break above fierce rivals Southampton.

After a solid start to the season, we’ve taken a look at the latest data from football statistics website Opta to see where the Blues are predicted to finish in the Championship this season.

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship, according to Opta.

1. Predicted final Championship table

Where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship, according to Opta. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Predicted points - 49.

2. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 51.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Predicted points - 51. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

4. 22nd: Derby County

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

