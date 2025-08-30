Pompey return to Fratton Park this afternoon as they face Preston North End.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are back on home soil this afternoon after last weekend’s trip to the Midlands to face West Brom.

The Blues will be looking to head into the international break on a high after a mixed start to the season, which has seen them pick up one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in their way of three points are early surprise package Preston North End, who have begun the campaign on a strong note. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are unbeaten in the league so far and make the long trip to the south coast following last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Ipswich Town.