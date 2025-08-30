Live

RECAP the action as Portsmouth survive late Preston North End pressure to secure victory

By Pepe Lacey
Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Pompey return to Fratton Park this afternoon as they face Preston North End.

Pompey are back on home soil this afternoon after last weekend’s trip to the Midlands to face West Brom.

The Blues will be looking to head into the international break on a high after a mixed start to the season, which has seen them pick up one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening three games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Standing in their way of three points are early surprise package Preston North End, who have begun the campaign on a strong note. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are unbeaten in the league so far and make the long trip to the south coast following last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Ipswich Town.

We’ve got build-up and team news before live updates from 3pm when the action gets underway at Fratton Park.

LIVE: Pompey 1-0 Preston North End

Key Events

  • John Mousinho names unchanged side after 1-1 draw against West Brom last week.
  • Dozzell opens scoring with 25-yard strike
  • Blues have penalty appeals waved away early on.
17:01 BST

Match report

Read all about it.

16:54 BST

Full-time

IT’S OVER!!!! And breathe, Pompey hold on to the lead after late Preston pressure. 1-0 at Fratton Park.

16:53 BST

90+6'

That was the chance to win it. Devlin puts in a great ball to Murphy, who tries to dink Iversen but it’s over the bar.

16:52 BST

90+5'

Pompey almost home and Smith puts it behind for a goal-kick.

16:51 BST

Devlin clears for Pompey.

16:50 BST

90+4'

Preston corner.

16:48 BST

90'

Into six added minutes.

16:48 BST

Double change for Pompey as Devlin and Waddingham replace Segecic and Bishop.

16:46 BST

Dobbin fires over from close range. That should’ve been the equaliser.

16:45 BST

Offiah comes on for Storey.

16:41 BST

84'

Pompey still looking strong defensively. Looks like Poole has moved to right-back.

16:36 BST

78'

Knight comes on for Swanson to make his debut.

16:35 BST

Great claim by Schmid.

16:34 BST

77'

Preston are pushing for an equaliser and have another corner.

16:33 BST

75'

Entering the final 15 minutes and Pompey are defending superbly. Preston aren’t letting up but the Blues have answered any questions so far.

16:29 BST

Zak Swanson.placeholder image
Zak Swanson. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
16:24 BST

67'

Double Preston change Frokjaer and Dobbin replace Thordarson and Jebbison.

16:22 BST

65'

Should be two for Pompey. The ball is played to Murphy in the box - he should bury it but slices it wide.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice