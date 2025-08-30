RECAP the action as Portsmouth survive late Preston North End pressure to secure victory
Pompey are back on home soil this afternoon after last weekend’s trip to the Midlands to face West Brom.
The Blues will be looking to head into the international break on a high after a mixed start to the season, which has seen them pick up one win, one draw and one defeat in their opening three games.
Standing in their way of three points are early surprise package Preston North End, who have begun the campaign on a strong note. Paul Heckingbottom’s men are unbeaten in the league so far and make the long trip to the south coast following last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Ipswich Town.
We’ve got build-up and team news before live updates from 3pm when the action gets underway at Fratton Park.
LIVE: Pompey 1-0 Preston North End
Key Events
- John Mousinho names unchanged side after 1-1 draw against West Brom last week.
- Dozzell opens scoring with 25-yard strike
- Blues have penalty appeals waved away early on.
Match report
Full-time
IT’S OVER!!!! And breathe, Pompey hold on to the lead after late Preston pressure. 1-0 at Fratton Park.
90+6'
That was the chance to win it. Devlin puts in a great ball to Murphy, who tries to dink Iversen but it’s over the bar.
90+5'
Pompey almost home and Smith puts it behind for a goal-kick.
Devlin clears for Pompey.
90+4'
Preston corner.
90'
Into six added minutes.
Double change for Pompey as Devlin and Waddingham replace Segecic and Bishop.
Dobbin fires over from close range. That should’ve been the equaliser.
Offiah comes on for Storey.
84'
Pompey still looking strong defensively. Looks like Poole has moved to right-back.
78'
Knight comes on for Swanson to make his debut.
Great claim by Schmid.
77'
Preston are pushing for an equaliser and have another corner.
75'
Entering the final 15 minutes and Pompey are defending superbly. Preston aren’t letting up but the Blues have answered any questions so far.
67'
Double Preston change Frokjaer and Dobbin replace Thordarson and Jebbison.
65'
Should be two for Pompey. The ball is played to Murphy in the box - he should bury it but slices it wide.