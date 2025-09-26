Latest Championship relegation favourites - and surprise Portsmouth rank with Derby County, Charlton Athletic & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th Sep 2025, 17:00 BST

Pompey have had a solid start to the new Championship campaign.

John Mousinho’s men have picked up eight points from their opening six games of the campaign, placing them in midtable.

Despite the highs of the recent south-coast derby against Southampton, the Blues came crashing back down to earth last-time out falling to a 2-0 defeat to lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

Nonetheless, it’s been a positive start to the season, with Pompey looking to improve on their 16th-placed finish last term.

But the Blues’ surprise loss against the Owls has had a huge shake up on the latest favourites for relegation.

We’ve taken a look at Sky Bet’s current odds to see where Mousinho’s men rank against their rivals.

The latest Championship relegation favourites and where Pompey rank, according to Sky Bet.

1. Latest Championship relegation favourites.

The latest Championship relegation favourites and where Pompey rank, according to Sky Bet. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Latest relegation odds: 150/1.

2. Ipswich Town

Latest relegation odds: 150/1. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

3. Coventry City

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

Latest relegation odds: 100/1.

4. Southampton

Latest relegation odds: 100/1. | Getty Images

