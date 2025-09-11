Roberto Gagliardi spent four years at Fratton Park before quitting to join Southampton owners Sport Republic in March 2022.

Notts County have announced the shock departure of former Pompey director of football Roberto Gagliardi.

During that period, the Magpies underwent significant transformation both on and off the pitch.

Despite finishing in the play-offs, head coach Stuart Maynard was sacked before County confirmed the appointment of former Burton Albion boss Martin Paterson.

Gagliardi was also a central figure in the summer transfer window, which saw the arrival of 11 new faces, while 13 departed following their play-off semi-final defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

But just four months into his new role, the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Leyton Orient man has now departed Meadow Lane, with the club 10th in League Two.

In a statement on Notts County’s official club website, joint owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said: ‘We thank Roberto for his considerable efforts and wish him well for the future.

‘In particular, we would like to recognise his hard work during a very busy transfer window which saw a number of important signings added to the squad.

‘As we take some time to consider how he might be replaced, we would like to assure supporters that our scouting and recruitment operation will continue unaffected.

‘We remain in close dialogue with our head coach Martin Paterson and his staff to ensure they have the support they need to build on our promising start to the season.’

His departure appears to have gone down well with some Notts County supporters on social media.

@magpies_history said on X: ‘Would never publicly criticise a club employee but the team he assembled was very uneven, short in a few places & overloaded in others. The fact that MP (Martin Paterson) regularly used the phrase about ‘being aligned’ so much doesn’t surprise me if they weren’t. Onwards & Upwards!’

Meanwhile, @jdminiatures said: ‘Leyton Orient fans warned us’, with @JakeSquire2 adding: ‘Great move and more than welcomed by the fans.’

Roberto Gagliardi’s time with Pompey

Roberto Gagliardi is Pompey's former head of football operations | Chris Moorhouse

Gagliardi arrived at Pompey in March 2018 as head of international recruitment, having previously worked as a recruitment consultant at Bolton and head of recruitment at Leyton Orient.

Following the dismissal of Kenny Jackett as Blues boss in March 2021, he was promoted to interim head of football operations before being appointed permanently by chief executive Andy Cullen.

However, Pompey were keen to adapt the role into a sporting director position and, following Gagliardi’s departure to Southampton owners Sport Republic in March 2022, they opted to make changes.

The newly-created sporting director job was eventually filled by Forest Green Rovers director of football Rich Hughes who was appointed in September 2022.

Under Hughes’ guidance, the Blues subsequently won the League One title, avoided Championship relegation and presently sit eighth in the standings.

