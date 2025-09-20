Sheffield Wednesday will be holding protests against their Thai Owner during their Pompey visit

Sheffield Wednesday fans are taking their long-running fight with Dejphon Chansiri to Fratton Park.

And sympathetic Pompey supporters are to unveil a protest banner against the Thai owner in the Fratton End during Saturday’s match in a touching act of solidarity.

With the Fratton faithful saving their own club from liquidation at the High Court in April 2013, they can empathise with their South Yorkshire counterparts’ demoralising plight.

As a consequence, the Pompey Supporters’ Trust have pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Wednesday fans and join protests inside and outside the ground.

For Saturday’s Championship fixture, they will be meeting up with the Pompey Trust at 1.30pm at the Jimmy Dickinson statue for a public show of solidarity, while members of Pompey Supporters Club Central Branch will be taking an anti-Chansiri banner into the Fratton End.

A banner reading ‘Save Sheffield Wednesday from Chansiri’ is to be unveiled in the Fratton End during Saturday’s game.

Likewise, travelling Owls fans in the Milton End will also have a protest banner aimed at their owner, while they are to release 1,500 black and gold balloons.

The under-fire Chansiri isn’t expected to be in attendance, however, having not been present for a Sheffield Wednesday fixture for more than a year.