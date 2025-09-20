Portsmouth v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Team news in from Fratton Park
Pompey will be looking to continue their solid start to the new season this afternoon as they face struggling Sheffield Wednesday.
The Blues have picked up eight points from their opening five league games, with the draw against Southampton last Sunday moving them up to ninth.
John Mousinho’s men welcome the Owls to Fratton Park, with Henrik Pedersen’s side sat 23rd in the standings having picked up just one point so far this term.
Pompey are expected to be without Nicolas Schmid, Callum Lang and Harvey Blair, while Connor Ogilvie is 50/50 for the visit of Wednesday.
We’ll have build-up and team news before live updates throughout the afternoon as the Blues look to continue their impressive start to the campaign.
LIVE: Pompey v Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Team news in from the opposition camp. Former Pompey striker Jamal Lowe on the bench for the Owls.
Pompey team news
Pompey team news is in and there’s plenty of huge talking points. No Josh Murphy in the 20-man squad, while Connor Ogilvie is fit to start after last weekend’s neck issue.
Pompey starting XI: Killip; Swanson, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie; Dozzell, Swift; Segecic, Chaplin, Bianchini; Bishop.
Bench: Bursik, Williams, Devlin, Knight, Matthews, Pack, Kosznovszky, Le Roux, Kirk.
Team news in five
Plenty of conundrums for Mousinho over the starting line-up, who would you like to see in the XI.
Predicted XI
Check out how we predict Pompey to line-up against Sheffield Wednesday.
Early team and injury news
The early team and injury news from both camps
Gloomy skies
There’s a spot of rain in the air over PO4.
Planned protests at Fratton Park
Sheffield Wednesday will be holding protests against their Thai Owner during their Pompey visit
Sheffield Wednesday fans are taking their long-running fight with Dejphon Chansiri to Fratton Park.
And sympathetic Pompey supporters are to unveil a protest banner against the Thai owner in the Fratton End during Saturday’s match in a touching act of solidarity.
With the Fratton faithful saving their own club from liquidation at the High Court in April 2013, they can empathise with their South Yorkshire counterparts’ demoralising plight.
As a consequence, the Pompey Supporters’ Trust have pledged to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Wednesday fans and join protests inside and outside the ground.
The SWFC Trust are spearheading a campaign to boycott the purchase of food, drink and club merchandise from their Hillsborough home, while have adopted black and gold as the colour of protest scarves.
For Saturday’s Championship fixture, they will be meeting up with the Pompey Trust at 1.30pm at the Jimmy Dickinson statue for a public show of solidarity, while members of Pompey Supporters Club Central Branch will be taking an anti-Chansiri banner into the Fratton End.
A banner reading ‘Save Sheffield Wednesday from Chansiri’ is to be unveiled in the Fratton End during Saturday’s game.
Likewise, travelling Owls fans in the Milton End will also have a protest banner aimed at their owner, while they are to release 1,500 black and gold balloons.
The under-fire Chansiri isn’t expected to be in attendance, however, having not been present for a Sheffield Wednesday fixture for more than a year.
Good afternoon!
