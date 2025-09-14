Pompey delivered a display of total commitment and character as the spoils were shared in the south-coast derby.

It finished goalless at St Mary’s in another intense showdown, but the boos from the home crowd on the final whistle told the story of the afternoon as John Mousinho’s fought for their return and made a mockery of the bookies’ odds favouring the relegated Premier League side.

Mousinho’s men asked the questions in a high-tempo first-half display in which they lost keeper Nico Schmid with Connor Ogilvie following his team-mate at the break following their collision.

Andre Dozzell hit the woodwork for his side in an impressive effort, before Pompey dealt with Southampton’s second-half pressure superbly with little created in clearcut openings.

The relentless and vociferous away fans lauded Mousinho’s men on the full-time whistle as they sang into the afternoon with the stadium emptying.

Tempers were running high from the outset with John Mousinho and Will Still immediately going at it in the technical area.

Pompey started well with Conor Chaplin firing wide early before Regan Poole cleared Tom Fellows’ cross.

The Blues were a whisker away from an opener in the 10th minute when Andre Dozzell cracked the bar from 20 yards.

Then the ball fell perfectly for Chaplin to hit in the box but Shea Charles put in an excellent last-ditch block.

It was Mousinho’s men having the better of it though before Nico Schmid charged from his box and collided with Connor Ogilvie. The incident was to claim Schmid who was forced off for Ben Killip.

Ogilvie then planted a header wide before the break with Colby Bishop volleying Murphy’s cross the wrong side of the post

It was Pomey who went in the happier side at the break, as they were roared on by relentless away backing.

Ogivlie was replaced by Jordan Williams at the break, the defender another victim of that Schmid collision.

Southampton were busier after their lacklustre first half with Cameron Archer going around Killip in the 50th minute, but the striker was forced wide and Williams cleared his effort at goal

Pompey were still threatening, however, with Poole heading Dozzell’s free-kick beyond the far post in the 65th minute.

There was little doubt it was the home side asking the questions now, however, as the Blues dug in against Southampton pressure.

The Blues defence were defending heroically against the home side, but were being asked constant questions of them.

An opening arrived on the counter with six minutes left as Murphy crossed at Bishop and Devlin a few yards out, but the flag was up as the ball trickled past the post.

Murphy then angled a cross-shot wide before Pompey saw out the stoppage time with Southampton mustering virtually nothing for their second-half pressure.