LIVE Southampton v Portsmouth: build-up and south-coat derby updates

SOUTH COAST KINGS trumpeted the headline in the glorious afterglow of victory which put Pompey firmly back on top.

From a personal view, there has never been a back page which resonated quite as profoundly as the one produced by The News on Monday, January 4 1988.

Perhaps it was its definitive nature, the powerful confirmative impact the Blues had crossed the divide and conquered Southampton on their own patch on such a significant occasion.

But in all the years since, all the reporting of Fratton drama, heartache and glory nothing has come close to the impact of those words leaping majestically from the newsprint. I was eight.

Yet, even at that age, I was perfectly aware of the significance of the occasion and what coming out on top in south-coast derby meant: I had no choice.

Like all royal blue families the Pompey gospel had long been preached in the Cross household, and prominent among those teachings was thou must have a healthy disdain for that lot up the road.

This, of course is just the way it is; a rivalry which spans the generations passed down from parent to child like a family heirloom

But this enmity between the cities pre-dates football, rooted in social and economic competition and fundamental differences in identity.

The maritime history of the two cities is an obvious cause of division, with Portsmouth the home of the royal navy and Southampton historically a more successful commercial port. There’s even a suggestion friction could have dated back to medieval times over the operation of waterways.

What is apparent is over the past century it’s the ports which have stirred anger at various times when it comes to strikes and workers from opposing camps allegedly crossing into each others’ territories.

It’s in this area where urban myth over the origin of ‘scummer’ emanates. The suggestion it was the Southampton Company of Union Men (SCUM) who crossed the picket line in 1950 and led to the term emerging is believed to be wide of the mark

‘It very much seems to be an urban myth.’ said Pompey History Society’s Colin Farmery in an interview with The News in 2018.

‘The story that dockers were coming down from Southampton to Portsmouth to break strikes is very unlikely. Dockers in Southampton were some of the most militant in the country.'

Former honorary club historian, Richard Owen, has previously suggested the SCUM acronym could have been a factor in the name, however, as workers travelled to both ports at the turn of the 20th century. He noted stones were thrown by Pompey supporters at their opposites in early matches between the two clubs.

That early suggestion of trouble was one which wasn’t present ahead of the outbreak of World War II however, with the Blues’ 1939 FA Cup victory over Wolves celebrated by Southampton and the famous, old trophy paraded around The Dell and placed on show at the city’s Guildhall.

By the time the 1960s had arrived familiarity had certainly bred contempt between the two fanbases. It’s around this time most observers, historians and those around at the time sensed a growth in tension.

The differing trajectories of the clubs, with Pompey’s rich early success making way for a period of decline as Southampton established at the top level for the first time have contributed to that. Likely more significant, however, was the growth of hooliganism on these shores.

By the time the clubs met in the FA Cup at Fratton Park in 1984 after a gap of eight years the contempt between the two groups of fans was palpable as was the increase in arrests and required police presence when the two sides met.

Steve Moran’s last-minute winner continued a run of success for the visitors which was to span 24 years and 10 games, before Barry Horne and Terry Connor restored Alan Ball’s Gremlins to the top of south coast order.

There is no definitive list of previous encounters, but the most extensive record shows 216 fixtures with Pompey coming out on 97 times, Southampton 84 with 35 draws.

It’s relatively recent times which contain many of the most special memories for Blues followers.

The 2004 Premier League meeting saw some of the most ugly scenes off the pitch amid 94 arrests and a police bill in excess of £100,000. On it, Yakubu settled the encounter with the heavens opening and drenching the visiting fans on the uncovered Milton End just before kick-off.

The following year delivered a Pompey win for the ages: The Demolition Derby saw 23 minutes of Lomana Lualua-inspired heaven with four goals, ‘Judas’ Harry Redknapp desolate and Fratton rejoicing to the tune of (Is The Way To) Amarillo and chants of Easy! Easy!

The record books may show a Southampton win the following week at Norwich, but the late-season battering in tandem with Pompey rolling over at West Brom on the final day were mortal blows which saw the red half of Hampshire tumble out of the top flight.

A repeat of that 4-1 scoreline in the FA Cup in 2010 was a ray of light amid the financial woe, 13 days short of Pompey becoming the first Premier League outfit to go into administration.

Quite why 2012’s David Norris Day is so celebrated has never quite been fathomed 20 miles west. Pompey’s dramatic late leveller in enemy territory meant a club in turmoil were unbowed against their foes, despite being headed in different directions.

Last time out Southampton eased to a comfortable Carabao Cup win with the two divisions between the teams evident, yet all anyone wanted to talk about afterwards was the vibrant atmosphere - including the away manager himself.

‘I have never had such an atmosphere in a stadium and I have seen a lot in my entire footballing career,’ said Ralph Hasenhuttl, after defiant Fratton rocked.

And so we arrive at chapter 217 of a derby described in the national media without bias as ‘English football’s most hostile rivalry’.

It’s one Pompey fans do so with the kind of enthusiasm even they probably would have surprised themselves over a few weeks ago.

John Mousinho’s men have started the Championship season in encouraging fashion, an opening which sees them above the enemy for the first time in a whopping 5,229 days in English football’s standing. Throw in Southampton tormentor Conor Chaplin’s homecoming and optimism going in is about as high as anyone could’ve anticipated.

Will it be enough to deliver when battle commences?

‘I expect them (Southampton) to beat Portsmouth at home, they’re the stronger side.’ said Not The Top 20 EFL expert Ali Maxwell, when assessing the showdown.

Meanwhile, the bookies have the hosts a best-priced 3/4 with the Blues a big outsider at 19/5.

So a place as underdogs going in, one the 2,700 travelling along the M27 will relish as they coach in under police escort this weekend.