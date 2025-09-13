Pompey lock horns with their fierce south-coast rivals Southampton on Sunday.

Pompey have been backed to continue their solid start to the Championship season when they face Southampton on Sunday.

That is the verdict of George Elek from the respected Not The Top 20 Podcast, who believe the Saints aren’t the clearer favourites which many are predicting.

The Blues will be hoping to extend their impressive start to the campaign, which has seen them pick up seven points from their opening four games - leaving them eighth in the standings.

Although Pompey are two points and five places ahead of their rivals, Southampton are going into the contest as clear odds-on favourites.

However, Elek, who presents the Not The Top 20 podcast alongside Ali Maxwell, hasn’t written off Mousinho’s troops. In fact, the esteemed EFL expert is adamant the Blues will come away from St Mary’s with at least a point as they look to capitalise on the Saints’ poor start to the season.

EFL expert’s south-coast derby prediction

Speaking on their weekend preview, Elek said: ‘A massive game live on Sky Sports, midday kick-off on Sunday. The first time these two teams have played against each other since 2012 in the league and they played once in the League Cup in 2019, it is of course Southampton v Portsmouth.

‘They (Southampton) have been unconvincing so far this season. They beat Wrexham on the opening day in which they were 1-0 down in and had a red card to thank for the ability to come back into the game.

‘They drew away at Ipswich 1-1, they lost against Stoke after that and then went away to Watford and drew. They haven’t won a game since their opening day win and the nature of that win is one you can look at and certainly wonder on merit and 11v11 it may not have happened.

‘They play a Pompey side who have often struggled in the Championship away from home under John Mousinho but so far this season have been okay.

‘They beat Oxford on the opening day 1-0, it was a deserved win, they went to West Brom and drew that game 1-1 and they've since beaten Preston. They are a very tough nut to crack.

Chris Maguire celebrates his stunning strike in Pompey's 2-2 draw at St Mary's in April 2012. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images | Getty Images

‘Firstly with derby games in my mind the goal line gets driven down low because it can be incredibly scrappy and I think this will be an ill-tempered game between these two because they don’t like each other and haven’t played in a long time in a league game.

‘That in itself would draw me away from the odds on favourite if there are going to be fewer goals because it brings 0-0 or 1-1 more into play.

‘There’s also the sense here for Portsmouth they will see this as a huge opportunity to effectively show they are back and bloody the nose of their big rivals, who have been in a higher league than them for such a long time.For Southampton, there feels like there is much more to lose.

‘I think mentally for Pompey going into this they will be bang at it and will look to take the game to Saints.

‘I fancy them to cause an issue especially given Southampton’s stuttering start to the season.

‘I think Pompey are a good side and Southampton haven’t convinced me at all so far. Given the nature of the game and the way I expect them to unravel, Saints look way too short in my mind.’

