Pompey make the shortest trip of the season across the M27 on Sunday as they lock horns with fierce rivals Southampton.
John Mousinho’s men make the journey to St Marys for the first time since April 2012, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw.
Since then, a League Cup contest at Fratton Park in September 2019 has been the only meeting as Kenny Jackett’s League One side fell to a 4-0 defeat.
But with the two south-coast sides appearing in the Championship this season, a league contest is on the cards for the first time in 13 years.
Mousinho’s troops go into the derby two points clear of their bitter rivals after the opening four games, which has seen Pompey pick up seven points.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this Sunday’s clash.
