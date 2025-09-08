Pompey make the shortest trip of the season across the M27 on Sunday as they lock horns with fierce rivals Southampton.

John Mousinho’s men make the journey to St Marys for the first time since April 2012, with the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw.

But with the two south-coast sides appearing in the Championship this season, a league contest is on the cards for the first time in 13 years.

Mousinho’s troops go into the derby two points clear of their bitter rivals after the opening four games, which has seen Pompey pick up seven points.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this Sunday’s clash.

1 . Southampton v Pompey: Early team and injury news Early team and injury news from both camps | The News Photo Sales

2 . Callum Lang - Out Lang will be gutted to miss the derby but he’s on the road to recovery from his hamstring issue. The talented forward was given a timescale of 8-12 weeks before a potential return. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wellington - Out Southampton will be without the Brazilian full-back for a few months, according to Still. The Saints boss confirmed prior to their 2-2 draw against Watford that the defender will be sidelined with an ankle issue. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Harvey Blair - Out The young wing has been out with a hamstring issue sustained against Hull City in May. Although Mousinho stated the 21-year-old is still a long way from a return, he was also spotted in a social media video posted by the club in training. | Getty Images Photo Sales