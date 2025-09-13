All you need to know as Pompey and Southampton renew rivalries in south-coast derby on Sunday.

When is Southampton v Pompey

John Mousinho’s men take on their south-coast rivals at St Mary’s on Sunday, with the action set to get underway at 12pm.

Can I get tickets?

There will be 2,700 members of the Fratton faithful making the short trip along the M27 in club-arranged coaches. Supporters will be picked up from three separate locations and can only travel via coach.

Meanwhile, Southampton have also sold out their home allocation, although tickets did go on general sale last week.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Pompey’s trip to St Mary’s will be televised for supporters who were unable to purchase tickets for the contest.

There will be a choice of viewing, with Sky Sports showing the fixture on their Main Event and Football channels. With more than hour’s worth of build-up, there will be studio analysis, pundit opinions, interviews as well as reaction after the game.

Should fans who don’t have Sky Sports can tune into the action by purchasing a NOW TV day pass for £14 and will also have a selection of Sky’s 11 other sports channels.

The south-coast derby will also be played free-to-air, with ITV also holding rights to broadcast selected Championship matches.

Supporters are able tune in on ITV1 from 11.30am and catch all the build-up, action and reaction with pundits and analysis. Meanwhile, fans who are on the go can stream the game on ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The News will also be providing extensive online coverage, with team news, live blog, match report, player ratings as well as player and manager reaction stories.

Team news

It’s a timely return for the Portsmouth-born skipper, who is yet to feature this term following a knee injury. The popular midfielder sustained the issue on the eve of the new campaign and later underwent surgery a week later.

Pompey skipper Marlon Pack | National World

John Mousinho revealed the 34-year-old is back in fray, the head coach admitted Pack has returned earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, Callum Lang remains out along with Harvey Blair who is still working his way back from injury.

Luke Le Roux, Adrian Segecic and Hayden Matthews were all on international duty for South Africa and Australia respectively and were rested from training on Thursday as they recovered from jetlag.

Southampton have one major injury concern, with summer signing Wellington sidelined through injury.

The Brazilian is expected to be out for months due to an ankle injury sustained prior to the international break. Will Still otherwise has a full squad to choose from.

Referee

The EFL announced earlier in the week that Matthew Donohue will be the man in the middle at St Mary’s and will be joined by assistants Richard Woodward and Jacob Graham.

Meanwhile, Stephen Martin has been tasked with keeping calm on the touchline and took charge of the Blues’ only league defeat this term.

