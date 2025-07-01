Teddy Sheringham in his Pompey days. Pic: Steve Reid. | The News

The Spurs great arrived at Fratton Park 22 years ago last weekend - and made his mark on the Premier League at the age of 37.

It was another of those Pompey pinch yourself moments in an often surreal period in the club’s modern history.

The Blues were back in the big time after a 15-year absence, swaggering their way irresistibly to the Division One title as Harry Redknapp’s heroes etched themselves inexorably in the Fratton annals.

Premier League’s oldest hat-trick here and stunning Arsenal’s Invincibles

Then 22 years ago on Sunday, Teddy Sheringham walks into the building.

A year from the World Cup and international involvement in Japan and South Korea, the England striker arrived at PO4 as Paul Merson’s natural successor.

At 37, Sheringham was adamant there was still plenty of gas in the tank and, looking at his physical condition, who were we to argue?

The Spurs arrival was in a hurry to prove his point too, bagging the club’s maiden Premier League goal on a never-to-be-forgotten opening day win over Aston Villa.

Teddy Sheringham scores Pompey's first Premier League goal against Aston Villa in 2003. Pic: PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS ( 034085-73 ) | PICTURE: MALCOLM WELLS ( 034085-73 )

If that had Pompey fans blinking in disbelief Sheringham was just getting started, as 10 days later he put Redknapp’s side top of the formative Premier League table with a hat-trick as Bolton were swept aside at Fratton Park.

The three-goal salvo made the former Manchester United man the oldest player to leave a Premier League game with the matchball.

Then, for Sheringham’s next trick, came silencing Highbury’s North Bank. It was his goal which put Pompey in front at Arsenal, before Robert Pires cheated to win a penalty and the Invincibles escaped with an undeserved 1-1 draw.

Teddy Sheringham on the way his hat-trick against Bolton which put Pompey top of the Premier League in 2003. Pic Getty | Getty Images

His season at PO4 was to span 38 appearances and 10 goals, with his class a central element of Pompey establishing themselves in the big time - and the memories are still vivid.

‘Scoring the first goal for Portsmouth in the Premier League is my biggest standout memory,’ said Sheringham, to Racing Tipster as he reflected on his favourite Fratton memories. ‘I'm gonna say it was Aston Villa at home.

‘Yakubu got put through in the left-hand channel, had a shot and should have scored, but I backed up the situation anyway.

‘The keeper parried it out and I came in and just helped the ball over the line with a little left foot volley to give Portsmouth their first goal in Premier League history.

‘And then there’s obviously scoring a hat trick against Bolton a couple of weeks later to put us to the top of the table in the Premier League, which was heady heights for Portsmouth.

‘I think that's made me the oldest Premier League hat trick goal scorer. Long may it continue that I'll get a mention every now and again when people are getting close to it.

‘And then the draw against Arsenal. The Invincibles. I can remember scoring first of all at the North Bank, Steve Stone putting a lovely cross, diving header at the near post, putting us 1-0 up.

Teddy Sheringham celebrates a Pompey goal against Charlton in 2003. Pic: STEVE REID(034978-46) | The News

‘Then late on in the game, I think it was Pires who dived for a penalty and they scrambled a 1-1 draw out of it.

‘So, yes, we were definitely one of those clubs that could have stopped that unbeaten season for Arsenal.’

Feeding the Yak in the Premier League

If Sheringham’s class was established and beyond question, there were more questions about his strike partner in the 2003-04 season.

Yakubu was stepping up to the Premier League half a year on from arriving in English football from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa.

Any doubts over his ability at the level were soon removed, however, with 19 goals returned under Sheringham’s guidance.

‘I enjoyed playing with him, very good,’ Sheringham added.

‘(He was) very, very different to me as a player. Played on top of the play, wanted to get in behind, wanted to run him behind all the time.

‘He wanted to score goals, wanted to be the focal point and that suited me perfectly for how I was playing the game by then. And yes, really good player. Lovely lad as well.’

Teddy Sheringham was chatting on behalf of Racing Tipster. Read his full interview: HERE