Pompey Talk: Transfer window waiting game and pre-season plans

Pompey Talk is back as Mark McMahon and Neil Allen discuss all the latest developments at Fratton Park

Pompey Talk returns with Blues fans waiting patiently for the transfer window to properly heat up.

On this week's episode, Mark McMahon and Neil Allen discuss that wait for new Fratton Park arrivals and why there's even been a lack of transfer speculation so far this summer.

The News duo also speak about Pompey's pre-season schedule and why there's no friendly fixture for fans to enjoy in Slovakia, where John Mousinho and his troops will travel to for a warm-weather training camp at the start of July.

Also covered is the subject of season-ticket sales at Fratton Park and the consquences of an ever-growing waiting list.

Meanwhile, our chief Pompey writer shares one or two anecdotes from his time covering the Blues.

To watch the full version of Pompey Talk - which is also available on Freeview channel 262 - click here

