Watch - Pompey Talk: A new-look Championship and what it means for Pompey
Pompey Talk is back as focus turns to the challenges the Blues will face in the 2025-26 Championship and the forthcoming transfer window.
Among the subjects discussed by Mark McMahon and Neil Allen are the final make-up of the second tier following Charlton's promotion via the League One play-offs, whether budgets really matter, will a 21st-place finish be the aim once again next season, and the lessons that will have been learn't from the campaign just finished.
Also covered are the improvements Pompey will have to make to their starting XI to help them build on last season's 16th-place finish, whether another centre-back should be considered a priority during the transfer window, and the pressure on sporting director Rich Hughes to get his recruitment spot on this summer.
