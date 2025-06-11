John Mousinho has been speaking after the Blues completed the details of keeper Ben Killip’s Pompey stay

John Mousinho has welcomed Pompey’s first bit of business ahead of the club’s upcoming return to pre-season training.

With part one of the transfer window closing at 7pm on Tuesday night, the Blues chose not to add to their ranks with any new additions.

Yet they were still working behind the scenes to ensure Mousinho’s existing first-team options remained intact, with goalkeeper Ben Killip finally putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old arrived at PO4 on a short-term deal from Barnsley at the tail end of the January transfer window to provide additional cover for Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer following the departure of Will Norris to Wycombe.

Killip remained third-choice for the vast majority of that agreement and was forced to watch from the stands as Pompey secured their Championship status for another season.

But with their second-tier safety secured with two games remaining, the former Hartlepool favourite was handed the opportunity to land a longer contract by starting the Blues’ final two games against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull.

The shot-stopper conceded twice in those fixtures as both matches ended in 1-1 draws. Yet the audition proved worthwhile, with Pompey revealing they would be handing him a new deal whenever they published their retained list in May.

News on the exact nature of that contract went quiet as the Blues first-team dispersed for the summer. But with the players due to report back to training on Monday, June 23, it’s now been confirmed that Killip will remain with the club until 2027 - something which Mousinho is delighted with.

What John Mousinho said about Ben Kilip contract agreement

Speaking following the announcement of Killip’s stay, the Blues boss said the keeper helps provide the competition and balance the Blues need ahead of their latest Championship season.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re delighted that Ben will be remaining at the club and our goalkeeping options look particularly strong.

‘He complements the other guys we have here really well and that competition should bring out the best in all of them.

‘We saw what Ben was capable of in those two games at the end of last season and I’m looking forward to working with him once more when the players report back later this month.’

Pompey’s current goalkeeping options

Nicolas Schmid is replaced by Ben Killip against Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

Schmid, who was a recent call-up to the Austrian national squad for their games against Romania and San Marino this month, will remain Pompey’s No1 next season.

The former BW Linz keeper dislodged League One title-winner Norris from that role last October and didn’t look back as he recorded an impressive debut campaign in English football.

The 28-year-old recorded eight clean sheets in 35 league appearances and played a key role as the Blues defied early-season odds to retain their place in the division.

Killip will, therefore, have to battle it out with Archer for that No2 spot and a place in the match-day squad. The 32-year-old former Millwall and QPR man featured three times for the Blues last term and was a safe pair of hands when called upon.

Killip’s presence will also allow youngster Toby Steward to continue his development away from Fratton Park in the form of a loan.

The Blues will be hopeful his appearances for Crawley at the end of last season will open up another opportunity for him to join another Football League side on a temporary basis.

