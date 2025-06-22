Think you know Pompey? Now is the time to prove it…

With the transfer window back underway for the remainder of the summer, we thought we’d test the Fratton faithful’s knowledge of signings of old.

We’ve chosen 10 quotes made by Paul Cook, Kenny Jackett, Joe Gallen, Danny Cowley and John Mousinho describing their new signings on arrival.

Your job is to guess the former Pompey player based on what Blues bosses from the past decade have had to say.

Although some may be straightforward, there’ll be others which will test your Fratton Park knowledge.

Signing 1

Which summer 2021 signing is Cowley referring to here? ‘XX had a good footballing education at Manchester United and has spent the past eight seasons playing regularly in the Championship.

‘He’s an attacking, technical midfielder who plays with his head up, has fantastic penetration and is really progressive with his passing.

‘There’s the ability to play clever reverse and slide-rule balls, so I’m sure our attackers will benefit from his vision.

‘We see real grit, determination and dynamism in him. He’s incredibly athletic and also deceptively quick.

‘We’ve had fight off Championship clubs, but he really brought into the project that we have here at Pompey.

‘He is certainly someone who we feel can help when we’re trying to break sides down and we’re looking forward to working with him.’

Signing 2

This winger joined in January 2019: ‘XX is a player I’ve followed for a number of years and seen in action plenty of times for Barnsley in League One.

‘He has got very good technique, can trouble defenders and is comfortable being used on either wing.

‘XX at an age now where he’s coming into his peak and I’m sure he’ll be eager to prove himself at Pompey.’

Signing 3

The centre-back went on to lift the League One title at Fratton Park: ‘XX brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years.

‘That included taking them all the way to the play-off final and he has also worn the captain’s armband.

‘He’s a versatile defender and is very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it, and has excellent qualities.

‘In terms of the all-round package of playing and leadership, we’re getting someone who’s very exciting.’

Signing 4

Paul Cook had this to say over an August 2016 arrival: ‘XX had a difficult time with injury during my final year at Chesterfield, but last term had a very good season. He will be a firm fans’ favourite at Fratton Park.

‘He gives everything he has got, he wears his heart on his sleeve, he will be someone the Fratton faithful will warm to very quickly.

‘XX was originally a striker but John Sheridan initially converted him to a full-back and he will definitely bomb on for us.

‘The lad has great energy levels, great commitment and a fantastic attitude to the game, certainly we couldn’t be happier at getting him.

‘He is over his injuries, he made 33 starts for Chesterfield last season. Obviously the injury would have been an area of concern for me but there are no issues there.

‘XX is a great lad, he really is, I couldn’t speak highly enough of him as a person, a footballer and a trainer.’

Paul Cook | Getty Images

Signing 5

Joe Gallen had this to say over a May 2018 signing: ‘He’s someone we’ve tracked for the past few months. He’s got a lot of pace and power, and is good in the air as well, so we’re really pleased to bring him here.’

Signing 6

Cowley said this about a July 2022 arrival: ‘He’s one that we’ve been patiently waiting for and actually came very close to signing around this time last year.

‘The timing wasn’t quite right on that occasion, but we’re absolutely delighted to have him with us now.

‘XX is a top young goalkeeper and we want to accelerate his progress. It’s a move that can work for everybody.

‘He’s an excellent shot stopper and is also very good with his feet, so he’s a really rounded goalkeeper.’

Signing 7

This fan favourite has gone on to enjoy plenty of success at PO4: ‘It wasn’t straightforward – these things never are – and we had to be pretty resilient and determined.

‘We had an offer accepted for XX and there was also Championship interest, while he wants to play at the highest level possible

‘So we were a bit nervous, but we spoke with him and told him to take his time and make an intelligent decision. Ultimately, he’s chosen to come here – and that’s brilliant.

‘My chief scouts in the centre-forward department are always my centre-halves, so we spoke with Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and Connor Ogilvie.

‘I asked them for the toughest forward they’ve played against in this division and they all said XX, which says a lot about his attributes.’

Danny Cowley | Getty

Signing 8

This exciting talent was signed by Mousinho: ‘XX is a really exciting young player – one of the hottest prospects coming out of Australia at the moment.

‘He was top scorer in the A-League last season and collected plenty of individual awards, while gaining recognition further afield as well.

‘We’ve already had some success with bringing people over from that part of the world and we hope that XX can now make a real impact at Pompey.

‘He’s very attack-minded and is happy as a winger or in the number 10 role. He’s creative and plays with plenty of energy, so we’re delighted to have him here with us.’

Signing 9

Jackett made this signing in July 2017: ‘I saw him in the Championship last season and he’s a modern-day full-back.

‘He’s naturally left-footed and very athletic with good pace. He can get up and down the line. We’re really pleased that he’s come to this club and I’m looking forward to working with him.

‘He’s eager for a chance and is quite close with a few of the players, so I believe he’s ready for the opportunity.’

Signing 10

Which August 2024 arrival is Mousinho referring to here? ‘We think he’s ready for Championship football and can really kick-start his career with us.

‘He’s a powerful and combative midfielder who can handle the ball well – he’s right up there in terms of his athleticism and game understanding.’

1 - Ryan Tunnicliffe: 2; Lloyd Isgrove - 3; - Regan Poole; 4 - Drew Talbot; 5 - Ronan Curtis; 6 - Josh Griffiths; 7 - Colby Bishop; 8 - Adrian Segecic; 9 - Tariq Holmes-Dennis; 10 - Abdoulaye Kamara.

